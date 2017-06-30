Advertising

Summer is finally here, in all its glory. Hot days by the pool, day trips to the beach, a visit to the cabin by the lake—hahaha, who are we kidding? You're going to crank up the AC and lay around in your underwear in the dark while you binge watch shows for hours on end. Life is precious—but so are movies. So here's what's coming to Netflix in July to aid your road trip on your couch.

Available July 1

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Advertising

Boat Trip

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1

Caramel

Code Name: The Cleaner

Dad

Deep Water: Season 1

Delicatessen

Disney’s The Mighty Ducks

El Barco: Season 1

Emma

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Free Willy

Here Alone

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Jackass: Number Two

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Last Night

Liar’s Dice

The Longest Yard

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Matchstick Men

Advertising

Mixed Signals

Offspring: Season 6

The Originals: Season 4

Out of Thin Air

Police Academy

Proof of Life

Punch-Drunk Love

Spawn: The Movie

Spice Up: Season 1

Taking Lives

Titanic

The Truth Is in the Stars

The Ultimatum: Season 1

Unriddle

Unriddle II

Witnesses: Season 2

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

Advertising

Available July 2

El Chema: Season 1

Available July 3

Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

Available July 4

The Standups: Season 1

Available July 5

iZombie: Season 3

Advertising

Available July 6

Butter

Speech & Debate

The Void

Available July 7

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

Castlevania: Season 1

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4

Luna Petunia: Season 2

Available July 8

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

Advertising

Available July 9

Lion

Available July 11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents the Gentleman Jerry Rocha

Available July 14

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile

Chasing Coral

Friends From College: Season 1

To the Bone

Available July 15

Rake: Season 4

West Coast Customs: Season 4

Available July 17

A Cowgirl’s Story

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

Uncertain Glory

Advertising

Available July 18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Available July 20

Pretty Little Liars

Available July 21

Last Chance U: Season 2

Ozark: Season 1

The Worst Witch: Season 1

Advertising

Available July 22

Railroad Tigers

Available July 24

Victor

Available July 25

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special

Munroe Island

Available July 28

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5

The Incredible Jessica James

Advertising



Available July 31

After the Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.