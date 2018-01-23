These Oscar nominees’ reactions are almost as good as their movies.

Dreams came true (and were crushed, but let's focus on the ones coming true) this morning when the nominations for the 90th Annual Academy Awards were announced. The Oscars did their damnedest to celebrate the worthy artistes who aren't straight white men. After 90 years (!!!), Mudbound's Rachel Morrison is the first woman to be nominated for Best Cinematography, and breakout director-screenwriters Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig are the fifth black person and the fifth woman to be nominated for Best Director.

Holy bejesus, we're making history. Here are peoples' reactions to this career game-changer.

1. Jordan Peele (Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best Picture for Get Out)

What’s the opposite of the Sunken Place? — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018

I just spoke to Daniel. You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018