These Oscar nominees’ reactions are almost as good as their movies.

Dreams came true (and were crushed, but let's focus on the ones coming true) this morning when the nominations for the 90th Annual Academy Awards were announced. The Oscars did their damnedest to celebrate the worthy artistes who aren't straight white men. After 90 years (!!!), Mudbound's Rachel Morrison is the first woman to be nominated for Best Cinematography, and breakout director-screenwriters Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig are the fifth black person and the fifth woman to be nominated for Best Director.
Holy bejesus, we're making history. Here are peoples' reactions to this career game-changer.
1. Jordan Peele (Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best Picture for Get Out)
Peele's wife, comedian and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti, hilariously chimed in.
2. Kumail Nanjiani (Best Original Screenplay for The Big Sick)
3. Edgar Wright, writer and director of Baby Driver, which scored nominations for Film Editing, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing
Even though I didn't write this with Oscars in mind, I do remember saying in an early pre green light meeting at Sony that 'Baby Driver' was guaranteed a best Sound Editing nomination. True!— edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 23, 2018
And further to that, co-editor Jon Amos just reminded me on the phone that I said way back in 2015 (after a screening at the Prince Charles Cinema of 'Fistful Of Fingers') that he and Paul were going to get an Editing nomination for 'Baby Driver'. We had not started filming yet.— edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 23, 2018
And finally, my sound wizard Julian Slater reminded me (I had forgotten this) that in 2015 after a screening of 'Pride' in Beverly Hills, I ran into him and said a) Baby Driver was definitely happening and b) he was going to get nominated for his Sound work. Call me Nostra-Edgar.— edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 23, 2018
And also I told @kumailn that he and @emilyvgordon would get a best screenplay nomination and that if I was right, he had to eat a bowl of brussel sprouts.— edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 23, 2018
4. Kobe Bryant (Best Animated Short, Dear Basketball)
5. Michael H. Weber (Best Adapted Screenplay, The Disaster Artist)
6. Scott Neustadter (Best Adapted Screenplay, The Disaster Artist)
7. Octavia Spencer (Best Supporting Actress, The Shape of Water)
8. Margot Robbie (Best Actress, I, Tonya) via her brother's Instagram story
9. Hugh Jackman, celebrating his bros Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Best Original Song, The Greatest Showman) and Jim Mangold (Best Adapted Screenplay, Logan)
10. James Gunn (Best Visual Effects, Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 2)
11. Laurie Metcalf (Best Supporting Actress, Lady Bird)
12. Daniel Kaluuya (Best Actor, Get Out) via Entertainment Weekly:
THIS DOES NOT MAKE SENSE. NOTHING LONGER MAKES SENSE ANYMORE.
I’m walking around in a daze. I’m so proud of Team Get Out. What a ride. What an experience. What a year. WHAT A TEAM. I’m so happy and proud of King Peele. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing us, wow. This is mental.
I don’t even understand, nothing makes sense. I cannot believe this, honestly.
13. Bradley Whitford (not nominated, but Get Out is)
Congratulations! We'll see you at the ceremony on March 5th!