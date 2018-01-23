These Oscar nominees’ reactions are almost as good as their movies.

These Oscar nominees’ reactions are almost as good as their movies.
Orli Matlow
Jan 23, 2018@3:28 PM
Advertising

Dreams came true (and were crushed, but let's focus on the ones coming true) this morning when the nominations for the 90th Annual Academy Awards were announced. The Oscars did their damnedest to celebrate the worthy artistes who aren't straight white men. After 90 years (!!!), Mudbound's Rachel Morrison is the first woman to be nominated for Best Cinematography, and breakout director-screenwriters Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig are the fifth black person and the fifth woman to be nominated for Best Director.

Holy bejesus, we're making history. Here are peoples' reactions to this career game-changer.

1. Jordan Peele (Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best Picture for Get Out)

Advertising

Peele's wife, comedian and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti, hilariously chimed in.

2. Kumail Nanjiani (Best Original Screenplay for The Big Sick)

Advertising

3. Edgar Wright, writer and director of Baby Driver, which scored nominations for Film Editing, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing

Advertising

4. Kobe Bryant (Best Animated Short, Dear Basketball)

Advertising

5. Michael H. Weber (Best Adapted Screenplay, The Disaster Artist)

6. Scott Neustadter (Best Adapted Screenplay, The Disaster Artist)

7. Octavia Spencer (Best Supporting Actress, The Shape of Water)

8. Margot Robbie (Best Actress, I, Tonya) via her brother's Instagram story

Advertising

9. Hugh Jackman, celebrating his bros Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Best Original Song, The Greatest Showman) and Jim Mangold (Best Adapted Screenplay, Logan)

10. James Gunn (Best Visual Effects, Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 2)

Advertising

11. Laurie Metcalf (Best Supporting Actress, Lady Bird)

12. Daniel Kaluuya (Best Actor, Get Out) via Entertainment Weekly:

THIS DOES NOT MAKE SENSE. NOTHING LONGER MAKES SENSE ANYMORE.

I’m walking around in a daze. I’m so proud of Team Get Out. What a ride. What an experience. What a year. WHAT A TEAM. I’m so happy and proud of King Peele. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing us, wow. This is mental.

I don’t even understand, nothing makes sense. I cannot believe this, honestly.

Advertising

13. Bradley Whitford (not nominated, but Get Out is)

Congratulations! We'll see you at the ceremony on March 5th!

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc