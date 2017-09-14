Advertising

Clowns are supposed to inspire joy but it seems that mostly what they do is scare people. Even the normal, not monster-y clowns are terrifying to some people. The nightmarish clowns are the scariest part of AHS: Cult, and the only scary part of the original made for TV movie IT (starring Tim Curry as Pennywise the clown). That's why it's so weird to find out that a lot of folks on the internet are actually crushed out on the current incarnation of Pennywise, in the newly released movie adaptation of Stephen King's famous book.

True, this Pennywise is played by Bill Skarsgård, who is pretty easy on the eyes IRL (not surprising, since he's the brother of the incredibly, impossibly, ridiculously hot Alexander Skarsgård). But still, Pennywise is supposed to be horrifying, not thirst-inspiring. What's next, clown porn? (Oh dear god, please stop me from Googling "clown porn.")

Just take a look at all these internet denizens drooling over the murderous clown.

I'd like to start a Pennywise fan club. He reminds me of the Insidious demon and I love that guy!!! — Jess (@jessbubger) September 9, 2017

I had a dream after watching IT last night..

I dreamed that I had a huge crush on pennywise the clown and we cuddled LOL — Daikon⭐️ユメクイ (@Daikonquest) September 8, 2017

I've come to realise I have a crush on It... Both in and out of costume pic.twitter.com/GKnts0pwwF — Maisie Smith-Walters (@hxneybun) September 11, 2017

can we talk about how everyone is developing a weird crush on the new pennywise ? bc i refuse to believe i'm the only one. #ITMovie — small puppo (@elkscarf) September 10, 2017

tf is this man the same person as pennywise, i'll float whenever he wants me to. they seriously need to stop making hot guys so goddamn evil pic.twitter.com/qVOLQg895W — yours truly (@darlmai) September 14, 2017

Honestly, Pennywise is hot — Alicia (@aliciasimone) September 13, 2017

good morning only to people who think #pennywise is hot 🤡 — Brenda Roach (@brendaro21) September 14, 2017

people saying the new pennywise actor is hot... pic.twitter.com/eKx5ywUnKi — Shalyah Evans (@ShalyahEvans) September 10, 2017

the guy who plays pennywise does NOT have to be that hot. im sittin here thinkin bout kissing a clown. — bri (@imbribtw) September 13, 2017

there are Pennywise stans on the tl I didn't think it was possible.. Bill Skarsgård done made twitter stan a clown, HE DID THAT pic.twitter.com/hbbx9dzXtO — carol îmwe (@carxlinv) September 11, 2017

Even Skarsgård himself knows Pennywise is not supposed to be hot. He told a reporter, "I don't know if I'm very hot in the film, I hope not. I have my weird quirks and weird looks in real life as well and I just kind of try to, exemplify and make them bigger in the movie."

Well, whatever he's doing, it's not enough to distract from his very real good looks, even under all that makeup.

