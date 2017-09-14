Clowns are supposed to inspire joy but it seems that mostly what they do is scare people. Even the normal, not monster-y clowns are terrifying to some people. The nightmarish clowns are the scariest part of AHS: Cult, and the only scary part of the original made for TV movie IT (starring Tim Curry as Pennywise the clown). That's why it's so weird to find out that a lot of folks on the internet are actually crushed out on the current incarnation of Pennywise, in the newly released movie adaptation of Stephen King's famous book.
True, this Pennywise is played by Bill Skarsgård, who is pretty easy on the eyes IRL (not surprising, since he's the brother of the incredibly, impossibly, ridiculously hot Alexander Skarsgård). But still, Pennywise is supposed to be horrifying, not thirst-inspiring. What's next, clown porn? (Oh dear god, please stop me from Googling "clown porn.")
Just take a look at all these internet denizens drooling over the murderous clown.
Even Skarsgård himself knows Pennywise is not supposed to be hot. He told a reporter, "I don't know if I'm very hot in the film, I hope not. I have my weird quirks and weird looks in real life as well and I just kind of try to, exemplify and make them bigger in the movie."
Well, whatever he's doing, it's not enough to distract from his very real good looks, even under all that makeup.