People are roasting 'The New Yorker' for this weirdly horny review of 'Incredibles 2.'

Pixar's new Incredibles movie is one of this summer's most highly anticipated family-friendly blockbusters...so why the hell did Anthony Lane of The New Yorker give it such a weirdly horny review?

Background artist Amanda Wong (@amandawtwong) first brought the oddly sexual review to the internet's attention when she tweeted this snippet of it:

Holy crap, WHAT is with The New Yorker's review of The Incredibles 2? Gross. pic.twitter.com/2PCVW4BQga — Amanda Wong (@amandawtwong) June 19, 2018

"Watch out for flying popcorn"????????

You can use your imagination and decide what that means, but we will come back to that later.

Anyway, the tweet went viral, and inspired many to check out PG-13-rated review of the PG-rated film. Turns out, the entire thing is pretty weird.

Let's start with the opening line that reads, "As a rule, any marriage in which one partner can willingly cry out to the other, 'Trampoline me!,' inspires only envy and awe."

And things only get stranger from there!