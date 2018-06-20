People are roasting 'The New Yorker' for this weirdly horny review of 'Incredibles 2.'

Pixar's new Incredibles movie is one of this summer's most highly anticipated family-friendly blockbusters...so why the hell did Anthony Lane of The New Yorker give it such a weirdly horny review?
Background artist Amanda Wong (@amandawtwong) first brought the oddly sexual review to the internet's attention when she tweeted this snippet of it:
"Watch out for flying popcorn"????????
You can use your imagination and decide what that means, but we will come back to that later.
Anyway, the tweet went viral, and inspired many to check out PG-13-rated review of the PG-rated film. Turns out, the entire thing is pretty weird.
Let's start with the opening line that reads, "As a rule, any marriage in which one partner can willingly cry out to the other, 'Trampoline me!,' inspires only envy and awe."
And things only get stranger from there!
Lane goes on to express his disappointment that Mr. and Mrs. Incredible go on to fight crime in the movie rather than...have sex?
I’m disappointed to report that the action in question is merely the manic pursuit of a gigantic drill that is whirring through a crowded city and demolishing everything in its path, rather than a lazy afternoon in the marital boudoir with the door discreetly shut.
Dude, if you wanted to watch some X-rated antics between cartoon characters, there is probably a website for that...but you're not going to find it in a kid's movie.
He also spoke in length about Mrs. Incredible's body and outfit, calling her "waspish of waist" and her suit "as tight as a second skin." Must we sexualize all women, even the fictional ones, Mr. Lane?
Which brings us back to the part of the review Wong originally tweeted. And there is a lot to unpack here.
First of all, Lane suggests that watching this movie with kids is uncomfortable for parents, as if there was some steamy sex scene you had to sit through through. ONCE AGAIN, this is an animated children's movie.
Then he compares Mrs. Incredible to Anastasia from the 50 Shades franchise, which is definitely a stretch. Pun intended.
Which bring us to the other event. Take your seat at any early-evening screening of “Incredibles 2” in the coming days, listen carefully, and you may just hear a shifty sound, as of parents squirming awkwardly beside their enraptured offspring. And why, kids? Because Mommy just leaned over to Daddy and whispered, “Is it just me, or does Mrs. Incredible kind of look like Anastasia in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey?’ You know, the girl in the Red Room, with the whips and all?”
Oh, and he talks about dads in the audience getting boners. Sure.
And Daddy just rested his cooling soda firmly in his lap and, like Mr. Incredible, tried very hard to think of algebra.
And here comes the kicker! Lane argues that there is something inherently sexual about two women characters having a completely normal conversation. Two animated women. In a kid's movie.
As for how Daddy will react later on, during the scene in which Helen and the husky-voiced Evelyn unwind and simply talk, woman to woman, I hate to think, but watch out for flying popcorn.
Twitter had no problem ripping Lane's misogynistic review:
To read Anthony Lane's entire review, click here.