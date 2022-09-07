People are debating the things they wish Hollywood and would finally stop doing.

The rom-com best friend who has no purpose other than providing the lead with inspirational quotes, the sitcom husband who seemingly doesn't have a brain, or the male lead dating a woman twenty years younger without anyone questioning it--Hollywood is getting old...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What do you wish Hollywood would stop doing?" people were eager to share the movie tropes, tired plotlines, or outdated characters they wish the film and television industry would finally retire.

1.

Turning everything into a "universe" - ___Guitarmadillo___

2.

Medical shows without consulting medical people! - Multiple_hats_4868

3.

I f*cking cannot stand characters who are driving and talking to a passenger but NOT WATCHING THE ROAD. They think the same courtesy rules of eye contact apply even when you are a conversant behind the wheel. YOU'RE DRIVING A VEHICLE. WATCH THE ROAD, NOT THE PERSON TO WHOM YOU'RE TALKING. - 5um-n3m0

4.

Messing up the sound mix so that we have to constantly adjust the volume for music and dialogue. - Doozenburg

5.