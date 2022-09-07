People are debating the things they wish Hollywood and would finally stop doing.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What do you wish Hollywood would stop doing?" people were eager to share the movie tropes, tired plotlines, or outdated characters they wish the film and television industry would finally retire.
Turning everything into a "universe" - ___Guitarmadillo___
Medical shows without consulting medical people! - Multiple_hats_4868
I f*cking cannot stand characters who are driving and talking to a passenger but NOT WATCHING THE ROAD. They think the same courtesy rules of eye contact apply even when you are a conversant behind the wheel. YOU'RE DRIVING A VEHICLE. WATCH THE ROAD, NOT THE PERSON TO WHOM YOU'RE TALKING. - 5um-n3m0
Messing up the sound mix so that we have to constantly adjust the volume for music and dialogue. - Doozenburg
Casting middle aged women to play elderly women and just making their hair white. Casting late twenties/early thirties women to play middle aged women, and just dressing them in frumpy clothes. Casting late twenties actors to play high school students. - OhSassafrass