People are boycotting the new 'Peter Rabbit' film over an 'insensitive' scene about food allergies.

People are calling for a boycott of the new Peter Rabbit film due to a food allergy scene that some feel 'makes light' of anaphylaxis.
The movie's villain, Mr. McGregor, is allergic to blackberries, and the offending scene depicts him getting pelted with fruit by a gang of animated bunnies until he is forced to use an EpiPen.
And some parents definitely are not happy about it:
Of course, it didn't take long for the #boycottpeterrabbit hashtag to be born.
The Kids With Food Allergies Foundation Facebook Page also spoke out about the scene:
The new movie, Peter Rabbit, has a scene that may be disturbing to young viewers who have a food allergy. A character is intentionally attacked with his allergen, leading to anaphylaxis and the use of epinephrine. Parents should be aware of this before your children see the movie so you can talk with your child(ren) about it.
KFA believes that food allergy "jokes" are harmful to our community. During a reaction, patients require the life-saving drug epinephrine and must go to the nearest hospital for follow-up treatment. The very real fear and anxiety that people experience during an allergic reaction (often referred to as an impending sense of doom) is a serious matter. Making light of this condition hurts our members because it encourages the public not to take the risk of allergic reactions seriously, and this cavalier attitude may make them act in ways that could put an allergic person in danger.
However, some people find the controversy ridiculous:
According to the Associated Press, Sony Pictures released joint statement with the filmmakers on Sunday that said "food allergies and are a serious issue” and the film "should not have made light” of a character being allergic to blackberries "even in a cartoonish, slapstick way."
What do you make of the controversy?