People are boycotting the new 'Peter Rabbit' film over an 'insensitive' scene about food allergies.

People are calling for a boycott of the new Peter Rabbit film due to a food allergy scene that some feel 'makes light' of anaphylaxis.

The movie's villain, Mr. McGregor, is allergic to blackberries, and the offending scene depicts him getting pelted with fruit by a gang of animated bunnies until he is forced to use an EpiPen.

And some parents definitely are not happy about it:

I will be posting more about this tomorrow. I’m enraged. I thought the new peter rabbit movie looked stupid from the previews. Had no idea they were going to mock #foodallergies. We have to move, folks. We have to make our voices heard on this. https://t.co/P71zQb252b — Food Allergy Arsenal (@allergyarsenal) February 10, 2018

**Warning** For those who have children that live with food allergies (like mine), do NOT go see the new Peter Rabbit movie. Finding “humor” in bullying by Peter & friends to an allergy friend (who then needs an Epi) is sickening. Shame on @SonyPictures #BoycottPeterRabbit — Tom Murray (@thomascmurray) February 10, 2018

On Peter Rabbit gate: anaphylaxis kills. Kids copy what they see. Foods people are most often allergic to are easily available.l (and easily thrown!) I don’t think this is just a massive sense of humour failure but not was there any malintent on the part of the film makers. — Dr Christian Jessen (@DoctorChristian) February 12, 2018

Of course, it didn't take long for the #boycottpeterrabbit hashtag to be born.

As a mother of a toddler allergic to several foods, I am disgusted that Sony would make a joke out of flicking an allergen at a food allergic individual. Doing so is felony aggravated assault! What kind of message does that scene send to kids?! #boycottpeterrabbit — hydrogirl71 (@hydrogirl71) February 10, 2018

@SonyPictures What a disgrace - teaching children it's okay to bully and harass others with food allergies. You obviously have no staff with children who could DIE from food allergies. #attemptedmurder #foodallergies #boycottpeterrabbit — Allison Wells (@OrangeAlli) February 10, 2018