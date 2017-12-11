The Golden Globes Best Director category may win an award for how many people it's pissed off.

Alongside the announcement of the 2018 Golden Globes nominations comes disappointment with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's decisions.

Particularly irksome to the internet is the lack of female and black directors nominated for their work in film. Those nominated for the best director of a motion picture are Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water, Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk, Ridley Scott for All The Money in the World, and Steven Spielberg for The Post. To brusquely sum it up, the nominees are all dudes who are all household names (except for McDonagh, who is most known for In Bruges).

The internet is especially lamenting the lack of recognition for Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird (for which she received a screenplay nom), Patty Jenkins's Wonder Woman, and Dees Rees's Mudbound. Gerwig and Jenkins are white and their films focused on white experiences, while Dees Rees is a black lesbian whose film examines racism in the post-WWII south.