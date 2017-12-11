The Golden Globes Best Director category may win an award for how many people it's pissed off.

Alongside the announcement of the 2018 Golden Globes nominations comes disappointment with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's decisions.
Particularly irksome to the internet is the lack of female and black directors nominated for their work in film. Those nominated for the best director of a motion picture are Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water, Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk, Ridley Scott for All The Money in the World, and Steven Spielberg for The Post. To brusquely sum it up, the nominees are all dudes who are all household names (except for McDonagh, who is most known for In Bruges).
The internet is especially lamenting the lack of recognition for Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird (for which she received a screenplay nom), Patty Jenkins's Wonder Woman, and Dees Rees's Mudbound. Gerwig and Jenkins are white and their films focused on white experiences, while Dees Rees is a black lesbian whose film examines racism in the post-WWII south.
This year's nominations are in keeping with the Globes' history.
There's also angst that Jordan Peele didn't receive a director nomination for his brilliant film Get Out.
But Get Out is nominated for best comedy/musical, so Peele is probably not having a terrible day.
The reactions to the Globes's snubs have inspired their own reactions.
To reiterate, the discontent isn't simply that there were no nominations for women and minority directors; it's that amazing movies from directors who are black and/or women had little recognition.
The HFPA certainly doesn't care.