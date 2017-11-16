The 10 most romantic movie moments, as chosen by the lonely people of Twitter.

The 10 most romantic movie moments, as chosen by the lonely people of Twitter.
Orli Matlow
Nov 16, 2017@6:57 PM
Advertising

Writer Kat Angus kicked off a thread on Twitter, asking the internet for the most romantic moments from TV and movies. It eople swooning, providing something lovely on Twitter for once. Here are the best of the best. Prepare your heart for bursting.

1. The one that started it all: @KatAngus's pick, Leslie + Ben's wedding.

2. It's a truth universally acknowledged that Pride and Prejudice is the best, as TobyHerman27 shared.

https://media1.tenor.com/images/0660a6ba4cfe7619980fc60e56131064/tenor.gif?itemid=5116692
giphy

3. @GeekyLongLegs has us all about this Mr. Darcy, too.

http://24.media.tumblr.com/dbfa3626da975800ae08f7928f24f9aa/tumblr_mudr4td5cF1sf6sm9o1_500.gif
giphy

4. Don't sleep on While You Were Sleeping.

“Lucy...I need to ask you a question...” is @purlygurly's pick.

https://media.giphy.com/media/kj2QocTvgRsm4/giphy.gif
giphy

4. @MinnaAJaffery said anything Randall and Beth from This Is Us.

https://78.media.tumblr.com/ce1945867d571eac25416ca411f9edc9/tumblr_ojp641f7Zb1qbmp7lo1_500.gif
giphy

5. This look of desire in Before Sunset gets to @justCorluka.

https://media.giphy.com/media/9TFn96FxUU5Bm/giphy.gif
giphy
Advertising

6. "Caution, this is truer than any true, and it'll make you cry." -FotoGuy79

https://media1.tenor.com/images/7287c8684284c892c26dfaf182a7f712/tenor.gif?itemid=4831049
giphy

7. THEY'RE EACH OTHER'S LOBSTERS, @kirkbburgess!!!

https://media.giphy.com/media/NlJ8fb0OBZ6Ks/giphy.gif
giphy

8. Jim + Pam 4ever, as chosen by @brbell97 and literally everyone.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/enhanced-30375-1410531061-10-wwBVpp.jpg
NBC

9. @AlessiaMariee's heart will go on.

http://media.tumblr.com/tumblr_luduqmHMXJ1qdwgbf.gif
Giphy
Advertising

10. And another @KatAngus pick...the winner is Moonlight!

https://2.bp.blogspot.com/-5wMZGgXM2aw/WH2I4tZDLKI/AAAAAAAAGso/x7HdLWYH1tQXjGVLWbC0Z6iS5FKrh6QDQCLcB/s1600/moonlight%2Blook.gif
giphy

What's missing?

My pick? This classic.

Can the spirit of Nora Ephron please write my life?

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc