The 10 most romantic movie moments, as chosen by the lonely people of Twitter.

Writer Kat Angus kicked off a thread on Twitter, asking the internet for the most romantic moments from TV and movies. It eople swooning, providing something lovely on Twitter for once. Here are the best of the best. Prepare your heart for bursting.
1. The one that started it all: @KatAngus's pick, Leslie + Ben's wedding.
2. It's a truth universally acknowledged that Pride and Prejudice is the best, as TobyHerman27 shared.
3. @GeekyLongLegs has us all about this Mr. Darcy, too.
4. Don't sleep on While You Were Sleeping.
“Lucy...I need to ask you a question...” is @purlygurly's pick.
4. @MinnaAJaffery said anything Randall and Beth from This Is Us.
5. This look of desire in Before Sunset gets to @justCorluka.
6. "Caution, this is truer than any true, and it'll make you cry." -FotoGuy79
7. THEY'RE EACH OTHER'S LOBSTERS, @kirkbburgess!!!
8. Jim + Pam 4ever, as chosen by @brbell97 and literally everyone.
9. @AlessiaMariee's heart will go on.
10. And another @KatAngus pick...the winner is Moonlight!
What's missing?
My pick? This classic.
Can the spirit of Nora Ephron please write my life?
