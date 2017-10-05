Advertising

Harrison Ford is not known for yukking it up through interviews, so it was a bit of a surprise to watch him and his Blade Runner 2049 co-star Ryan "Hey Girl" Gosling overcome with laughter in this interview with Alison Hammond of This Morning.

Hammond cracks them up right from the start when Gosling asks if she's a fan of the original Blade Runner and she casually admits she's never seen it.

Ford is in rare form, shouting "show me the money" when Hammond asks what his initial reaction to finding out that the people involved in making the sequel to Blade Runner wanted Ford to be in it. What the…? Where did this silly Ford come from? No matter, we love it! Have you ever seen Harrison Ford laugh so much in your life?

Gosling, for his part, always tends to be funny in interviews, but in this one he goes above and beyond, pretending to go help the camera men when Hammond jokes that she plans to ignore him to focus on Ford.

People on Twitter are loving the interview, which has gone totally viral.

I have never seen Harrison Ford laugh so much https://t.co/cGEBSqHpey — David Sims (@davidlsims) October 5, 2017

This is wonderful. (And features Harrison Ford yelling, "SHOW ME THE MONEY!" before necking whiskey.) https://t.co/7g0YF5tkSP — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) October 5, 2017

this woman got Harrison Ford to LAUGH, and to say more than two words at a time. she deserves a Pulitzer. https://t.co/aeF5MK5e91 — Trin is at NYCC gdi (@TrinAndTonic) October 5, 2017

One of the funniest interviews, ever! I have tears steaming down my face. 😂😂 #BladeRunner2049 https://t.co/66mtsbsxP6 — Jamieson (@jamiesrule) October 5, 2017

Her name is Allison Hammond and going forward I strive to interview people as she does. https://t.co/ssaMNJBDk9 — Carmen Ebert (@carmeljam) October 5, 2017

Go ahead and enjoy the video, because you probably won't see Harrison Ford laugh this much again, ever.

