Actress/singer/Wizard of Waverley Place Selena Gomez has signed onto star in filmmaker/clarinet player/accused sexual abuser Woody Allen's new film. She's taken up the mantle of Woody Allen's Muse™, a title once held by such women as Diane Keaton, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone, and most recently, Miley Cyrus.

Her liberation from the Disney Channel is complete. Giphy

Many young actors have disappointed fans by participating in one of Woody's annual movies, but this one seems particularly surprising. Gomez recently produced the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which in addition to leading to an uptick in suicidal ideation deals with issues of rape and sexual assault.

People are calling her a hypocrite for working with an alleged rapist, enabling him to continue having a career despite his crimes.

So the "feminist" selena gomez is supporting a rapist ? What a great role model for her fans. — i hate chris evans (@MerveLeto) August 8, 2017

ok but how is selena gomez gonna produce a tv series shedding light on rape and sexual assault only to work w/ a known rapist? https://t.co/8xtjnsFFzJ — rei (@sadcrisis) August 8, 2017

"Why can't people use their voice for something that fucking matters?" - Selena Gomez, July 17, 2016. https://t.co/FUPjYTAApm — Ira Madison III (@ira) August 8, 2017

selena gomez will apparently be in a woody allen film why do all these stars keep working for a man his DAUGHTER accused of molestation wtf — Megan (@MegzThatzMe) August 9, 2017

i can't lie i'm so disappointed in selena for working w woody allen and i feel like she should know better — 🍌 (@hannahraejepsen) August 9, 2017

and TO THINK I was starting to tolerate Selena Gomez before she decided to work with Woody Allen pic.twitter.com/9uH7DAUdmY — Colin (@colxburke) August 9, 2017

The untitled film will also star Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet. No word on the synopsis just yet, but in all likelihood, it'll feature:

1. A man in a relationship with a much younger woman

2. A neurotic Jew trying to make it in a WASPy world

3. A period setting with gorgeous costumes to distract you from a lack of plot

4. The South of France, probably.

Giphy

Elle Fanning's fans are pissed, too.

stop why did elle have to sign onto that woody allen movie everyone is already hating on her for it...feel like pure shit just want her back — quinch (@eIIesfanning) August 9, 2017

Today, Woody Allen's name is synonymous with "marrying your daughter" as it is for making Annie Hall, the former not excusing the latter. Stars have made an art out of defending themselves for teaming with a man accused of heinous crimes.

In 2014, Dylan Farrow, Allen's adoptive daughter who accused him of sexual abuse, wrote an open letter about the allegations. She called on actors to consider the crimes before signing the contract.

What if it had been your child, Cate Blanchett? Louis C.K.? Alec Baldwin? What if it had been you, Emma Stone? Or you, Scarlett Johansson? You knew me when I was a little girl, Diane Keaton. Have you forgotten me? Woody Allen is a living testament to the way our society fails the survivors of sexual assault and abuse.

Even if the movie's good, it's bad.

