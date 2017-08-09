Actress/singer/Wizard of Waverley Place Selena Gomez has signed onto star in filmmaker/clarinet player/accused sexual abuser Woody Allen's new film. She's taken up the mantle of Woody Allen's Muse™, a title once held by such women as Diane Keaton, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone, and most recently, Miley Cyrus.
Many young actors have disappointed fans by participating in one of Woody's annual movies, but this one seems particularly surprising. Gomez recently produced the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which
in addition to leading to an uptick in suicidal ideation deals with issues of rape and sexual assault.
People are calling her a hypocrite for working with an alleged rapist, enabling him to continue having a career despite his crimes.
The untitled film will also star Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet. No word on the synopsis just yet, but in all likelihood, it'll feature:
1. A man in a relationship with a much younger woman
2. A neurotic Jew trying to make it in a WASPy world
3. A period setting with gorgeous costumes to distract you from a lack of plot
4. The South of France, probably.
Elle Fanning's fans are pissed, too.
Today, Woody Allen's name is synonymous with "marrying your daughter" as it is for making Annie Hall, the former not excusing the latter. Stars have made an art out of defending themselves for teaming with a man accused of heinous crimes.
In 2014, Dylan Farrow, Allen's adoptive daughter who accused him of sexual abuse, wrote an open letter about the allegations. She called on actors to consider the crimes before signing the contract.
What if it had been your child, Cate Blanchett? Louis C.K.? Alec Baldwin? What if it had been you, Emma Stone? Or you, Scarlett Johansson? You knew me when I was a little girl, Diane Keaton. Have you forgotten me?
Woody Allen is a living testament to the way our society fails the survivors of sexual assault and abuse.
Even if the movie's good, it's bad.