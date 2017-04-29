Advertising

As news broke yesterday that Fyre Festival was a complete and utter shit show, Seth Rogen and The Lonely Island had their own story to break: that they're currently making a movie about exactly that—a music festival that goes horribly wrong.

This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with @thelonelyisland about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 28, 2017

For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea. https://t.co/uiLxhzLg85 — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) April 28, 2017

Considering how much the public enjoyed the schadenfreude of the Fyre Festival disaster (who doesn't love to see super rich kids get their just deserts?), the movie will probably be a hit.

Plus, Rogen and The Lonely Island seem like the perfect crew to make a movie about a music festival that goes awry. Rogen is known for perfecting the modern-day stoner comedy with hits like Superbad and Pineapple Express. And the trio that comprise The Lonely Island—Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone—are responsible for giving us classic viral videos like Dick In A Box, I'm On A Boat and Jizz In My Pants, during their tenure at SNL.

I guess you could say that the Fyre Festival's IRL disaster took the wind out of Rogen and The Lonely Island's sails. Now let's just hope that same wind doesn't blow away all those disaster tents at Fyre Festival that were billed as "cabanas."

