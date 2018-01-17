'Star Wars' stars are mocking a fan who made a special cut of the film that doesn't include women.

A "men's rights activist" who made a fan edit of Star Wars: The Last Jedi that removes all the women from the film is getting a lot of attention from the movie's stars...just not the kind of attention he wanted.

It all started when writer and critic Priscilla Page tweeted this screenshot from a Pedestrian article entitled "MRAs Make 46-Minute Cut Of ‘The Last Jedi That Edits Out All The Women."

The recut, entitled "The Last Jedi: De-Feminized Fanedit," trims the 2½-hour film down to just 46 minutes. The edit was uploaded to The Pirate Bay last week, and is described by the creator as "basically The Last Jedi minus Girlz Powah and other silly stuff."

Here are just some of the notes the editor included in the description of his botched up version of The Last Jedi: