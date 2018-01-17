'Star Wars' stars are mocking a fan who made a special cut of the film that doesn't include women.

A "men's rights activist" who made a fan edit of Star Wars: The Last Jedi that removes all the women from the film is getting a lot of attention from the movie's stars...just not the kind of attention he wanted.
It all started when writer and critic Priscilla Page tweeted this screenshot from a Pedestrian article entitled "MRAs Make 46-Minute Cut Of ‘The Last Jedi That Edits Out All The Women."
The recut, entitled "The Last Jedi: De-Feminized Fanedit," trims the 2½-hour film down to just 46 minutes. The edit was uploaded to The Pirate Bay last week, and is described by the creator as "basically The Last Jedi minus Girlz Powah and other silly stuff."
Here are just some of the notes the editor included in the description of his botched up version of The Last Jedi:
– NO HALDO [sic]! She simply doesn’t exist. Her whole subplot doesn’t exist. The Kamikaze is carried out by Poe. ( = Poe dies.)
– Leia never scolds, questions nor demotes Poe.
– Lea dies. Kylo kills her.
– No bomber heroism by china girl in the beginning.
– Phasma is finished after the first blow by Finn. (Women are naturally weaker than men, she isn’t force-sensitive, and we know nothing about any exo-skeleton in her suit)
– Asian chick speaks less, doesn’t bully Finn, Finn doesn’t try to escape, she is never formally introduced. She is just there and occasionally smiles at Finn or screams “Finn!”. She has no sister. Serves her right for all the heinous stuff she did.
– Lots of little cuts reducing the number of female facial shots. Too many to count. (Pun intended.)
And people think women are overly dramatic and too emotional.
Eventually, Rian Johnson, the film’s writer and director, caught wind of Page's tweet. He responded accordingly:
Then Mark Hamill chimed in.
You know you messed up when you get trolled by Luke freaking Skywalker.
John Boyega, who plays Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as well as in The Last Jedi, also joined in.
Yikes! As Yoda would say, "F*cked up, you did."