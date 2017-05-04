Advertising

Hey, nerds! May 4th is Star Wars day, and what better way to celebrate than with this hilarious "All Star" lip dub courtesy of Jimmy Fallon?

Made by someone who undoubtedly used the force (and their editing skills) for good, this video cuts together snippets from all the various Star Wars movies to depict your favorite characters singing the late '90s hit "All Star" by Smash Mouth.

Characters from all iterations of the Star Wars franchise were involved, including Padmé Amidala, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lando Calrissian, Rey, Maz Kanata, Luke Skywalker, Yoda, Finn and Jabba the Hutt. Hell, even Jar Jar Binks made the cut.

Advertising

Smash Mouth, who recently opened up about their hit 1999 becoming a meme to The Daily Dot, even gave the mash-up their stamp of approval by tweeting a link to the video with the hashtag #HanStar

Whether you are an all star or a death star, May the 4th be with you today!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.