Advertising

In the late 1990s, almost two decades before Steve Bannon would become one of the closest advisers to the president (and then get fired), he was just a lowly Goldman Sachs banker-turned-Hollywood executive producer. In those heady days, he and screenwriter Julia Jones collaborated to write their magnum opus, a hip hop musical adaptation of Shakespeare's Coriolanus set in South Central Los Angeles during the 1992 riots. They called it The Thing I Am.

https://giphy.com/gifs/noisygifs-daaayummm-r1HGFou3mUwMw

If that sounds like something you definitely want to see, you're not alone. The project never saw the light of day (damn Hollywood elites), but since Bannon's rise as one of the most powerful voices in the government, people have been clamoring to read The Thing I Am. Who wouldn't be curious to read a Shakespearean drama about black gang members written by the founder of Breitbart News, a white supremacist blog?

Advertising

https://giphy.com/gifs/baby-story-reading-8dYmJ6Buo3lYY

Thankfully, the heroic journalists at Now This News heard the internet's plea. They were able to get their hands on this obscure screenplay, so they hired some of the best actors they could find to perform a one-time table read of The Thing I Am. Then they uploaded the video to their website for all to enjoy/cringe at.

Steve Bannon co-wrote a Shakespeare-inspired hip-hop musical about the 1992 LA Riots. Don’t believe us? Watch: https://t.co/zxlLXfiD5Q pic.twitter.com/VhxPCJ1SHG — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 1, 2017

Advertising

The screenplay includes amazing hip hop lines like,

Let's unite and don't gang bang

And let it be a black thing for the little girl and the homie Rodney King

Move over, Hamilton! Here's a sneak peek of the final scene (but you owe it to yourself to watch the whole thing).

A table read of the final scene of Steve Bannon's Shakespearean hip-hop musical set during the LA Riots. This really exists. pic.twitter.com/Q5NSJ1eF77 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 1, 2017

Actor Gary Anthony Williams, who stars as Coriolanus, says,

Advertising

Some of it came off like he had never actually met a black person.

With blurbs like this, you know this thing's going to be a hit. And it had better be, because Bannon needs a fallback career now that Trump hates his guts.

Head over to Now This News to watch the full performance. Make sure you have tissues handy.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.