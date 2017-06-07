A dusty reboot of The Mummy slowly lumbered into theaters this week and (if you are Tom Cruise, don't read ahead) critics pretty much hate it. "It's hard to muster anything like desire for another Dark Universe flick after seeing this limp, thrill-free debut," wrote John DeFore for The Hollywood Reporter. And David Ehrlich from IndieWire called it "the worst movie that Tom Cruise has ever made" (including Mission Impossible II???) and "an irredeemable disaster from start to finish."
Hard to top (or "bottom") a review that bad. But where even film critics don't dare to go, Twitter dares to go.
The film is being buried alive—mummy pun!—by the Twitterverse and some of these tweets are so harsh, they make that IndieWire review seem like a glowing tribute.
Here's what Twitter has to say:
ICYMI: Twitter does not like this movie.
Is it at least a positive movie for women, though?
Nope.
This movie is good news for at least one person: Brendan Fraser, who starred in 1999's reboot of The Mummy, which people actually liked.
The Mummy: a movie so bad, it made Brendan Fraser relevant again!