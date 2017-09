Advertising

Out of all of the exciting things that came from the release of the official teaser trailer for the upcoming movie Thor: Ragnarok, one thing got the most attention: Thor's dramatic new 'do.

Check it out:

Oh, and it looks like Loki got a perm! What, did the brothers have a spa day or something?

Anyway, the internet is pretty much losing its collective mind over Thor's much shorter haircut for the new film, and everyone seems to be mourning the loss of the demigod's long, golden locks.

asgard is dead. mjolnir is dead. thor's hair is dead. what's next? — pia loves bucky (@bucksholland) April 10, 2017

thor's hair went through so much character development pic.twitter.com/vG1cJrmywy — BOONK GANG (@KeeksInSpace) April 11, 2017

can the guy cutting thor's beautiful long hair turn his location on i just wanna talk pic.twitter.com/al3RklmJnV — skye (@supxrherobucky) April 10, 2017

A haunting question: why did Chris Hemsworth cut his hair for the new Thor movie??? Does he like to hurt me??? — morgan (@morgannfink) April 7, 2017

A lot of you are really falling down on the job of being virulently and vocally opposed to Thor's haircut. — SaraKateW (@SaraKateW) April 10, 2017

However, some people are fans of Thor's new look.

The latest Thor trailer only confirms that Hemsworth gets 80x more babe with short hair. UNF. pic.twitter.com/l02GUq5vbG — Solasmance Ahoy (@endless_run) April 11, 2017

how y'all wanna say he looks better with long hair? all short like a centurion... bloodlike somethin smeared on his face.. my thor of choice pic.twitter.com/TIIuAG4CYU — ✍ (@aprikii) April 10, 2017

Remember, no matter what is going on atop his head, Thor is always very, very pretty.

Maybe he's born with it, maybe it's Norse mythology. giphy

