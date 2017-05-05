Advertising

There are a lot of fan theories about movies and TV shows floating around the internet (like these ones about Harry Potter and Game of Thrones.) Some of them kind of make sense, some are straight up bonkers, and then there's this one, about Titanic, which is making me rethink everything I've ever known to be true.

One Reddit user believes that Jack Dawson isn't a real person, but just a figment of Rose's imagination. You're probably a little skeptical, but their argument is pretty compelling.

Was this Titanic character an imaginary person? Well, Titanic just got a hundred times more weird. Posted by Alltime Movies on Sunday, October 2, 2016

The gist of the theory is that Rose was so unhappy to be engaged to her fiancé Cal that she invented an imaginary man to be his counterpart. Enter Jack Dawson.

Hypothetically, this would explain why Jack first appeared to Rose when she was contemplating killing herself to get out of marrying Cal, and why the researchers in the present-day part of the film couldn't find any record of a Jack Dawson on board the Titanic.

Like any theory, there are a couple ways to dispute it. For example, Rose isn't the only other character that Jack interacts with in the film, meaning that other people can see him, too. This makes it highly unlikely that he's just a figment of Rose's imagination. Also, it's stated in the movie that he won his ticket to be on board the ship, so it's possible he could've boarded it under a different name.

Of course, there are probably ways to explain those holes in the theory. Either way, it's interesting to think about.

If this theory turns out to be true and Jack really is just a figment of Rose's imagination instead of a live, breathing human being, maybe I can finally feel better about him letting go of Rose's hand and slipping into the icy waters instead of just asking her to scoot over to make room for him on that huge door.

