These teen girls just proved Jack didn't have to die in 'Titanic.' They did the math.

Finally, a definitive answer to the question that has haunted generations: could Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) have fit on the floating door with Rose (Kate Winslet) after the boat sank in James Cameron's wildly popular movie Titanic? Almost everyone who sees the film will tell you, of course he could have fit, what the hell was Rose thinking, SCOOCH OVER, GIRL. But over the years, the debate has raged on. Now, three students from Westminster, Australia, have conclusively proven, with actual math, what most of us knew in our hearts—Jack could definitely have fit on the door without sinking both Rose and himself. Feel better?

It's fucking bullshit that Jack dies. There is plenty of room on that door. I am going to bed. — roxane gay (@rgay) December 22, 2015

The three students, all girls, proved their hypothesis that the door could have held both Jack and Rose and went on to win the award for the Year 10 section of the National Maths Talent Quest, the Advertiser reports. Abigail Wicks, Christy Zhang and Julia Damato diligently researched the question and used math formulas to come to the conclusion that Jack and Rose could have both fit on the damn door if they just put their life jackets underneath it to keep it buoyant. Aha!