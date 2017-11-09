These teen girls just proved Jack didn't have to die in 'Titanic.' They did the math.

Finally, a definitive answer to the question that has haunted generations: could Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) have fit on the floating door with Rose (Kate Winslet) after the boat sank in James Cameron's wildly popular movie Titanic? Almost everyone who sees the film will tell you, of course he could have fit, what the hell was Rose thinking, SCOOCH OVER, GIRL. But over the years, the debate has raged on. Now, three students from Westminster, Australia, have conclusively proven, with actual math, what most of us knew in our hearts—Jack could definitely have fit on the door without sinking both Rose and himself. Feel better?
The three students, all girls, proved their hypothesis that the door could have held both Jack and Rose and went on to win the award for the Year 10 section of the National Maths Talent Quest, the Advertiser reports. Abigail Wicks, Christy Zhang and Julia Damato diligently researched the question and used math formulas to come to the conclusion that Jack and Rose could have both fit on the damn door if they just put their life jackets underneath it to keep it buoyant. Aha!
Speaking to The Advertiser, Wicks, 15, said,
We looked at how buoyant the door would have been, and how that would have changed if there were people on top of that. There was a lot of exploring and testing, and we had to fiddle with different buoyancies and look at what materials were realistic for that time.
Damato, 15, added that they also had to factor in how the buoyancy of the door would have been affected by the salt content of the ocean water.
In the past, arguments have been made for both sides. In 2016, when Winslet was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel brought up the controversy, and said that Rose basically let the love of her life die. Winslet told Jimmy Kimmel, “I agree. I think he could have actually fit on that bit of door.”
The TV show Mythbusters proved that both could have fit in a 2012 episode, but in 2017, during an interview with The Daily Beast, Cameron himself weighed in, saying,
OK, so let's really play that out: you're Jack, you're in water that's 28 degrees, your brain is starting to get hypothermia. MythBusters asks you to now go take off your life vest, take hers off, swim underneath this thing, attach it in some way that it won’t just wash out two minutes later -- which means you're underwater tying this thing on in 28-degree water, and that's going to take you five to ten minutes, so by the time you come back up you're already dead. So that wouldn't work. His best choice was to keep his upper body out of the water and hope to get pulled out by a boat or something before he died.
Okay. So technically the door would have held both Jack and Rose, but they'd have to do some fast thinking in a calamitous situation. But if they had just figured it out, Rose and Jack would probably both have lived. You can't argue with science (although that doesn't stop people from trying).