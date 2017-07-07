Tom Holland is already the cutest and the tiniest of the Spider-Men, a baby-faced Peter Parker you actually believe is in high school, spinning webs between homework assignments. On his journey promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland met an even smaller Spidey, seeking advice on how to aim his webshooters and how to romance a certain Zendaya. Embrace the superheroic cuteness...and be surprised when you're reminded (again!) that he's British.
Filed by Orli Matlow | Jul 07, 2017 @ 6:23pm 226 SHARES
