Tommy Wiseau reveals what his speech would have been at the Golden Globes.

James Franco won a Golden Globe on Sunday night for lead actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical for his portrayal of the The Room's Tommy Wiseau in the movie Franco also directed, The Disaster Artist. When Franco took the stage to accept his award, he grabbed his brother, Dave Franco, who also starred in the movie. And then he called to Wiseau, who was also in the audience, who came on stage and made a move for the microphone, which was blocked by James Franco.

Instead, Franco took the microphone and read from his phone. "Nineteen years ago he was stuck in traffic, from the Golden Globes, he said to his best friend Greg" — and here Franco assumed Wiseau's singular, mysterious accent — "'Golden Globes, so what, I'm not invited. I know they don't want me, guy with accent, long hair, so I show them. I don't wait for Hollywood, I make my own movie.'"

And then, switching back to his normal voice, Franco added, "I am very happy to share this moment with him today."

But what was it Wiseau was going to say?

Asked from the stage, Wiseau responded simply, "If a lot of people loved each other, the world would be a better place to live." And then, "See 'The Room,' have fun, and enjoy life. The American Dream is alive, and it's real."

For those who haven't seen it, The Disaster Artist is a movie based on a book by the same name (co-authored by Greg Sistero, Wiseau's co-stsar in the movie), about the making of The Room. That movie was written, directed, and produced by Wiseau, who also stars in it. Although the movie was a box office flop, it has since garnered cult status and is played often at midnight showings at theaters around the country.