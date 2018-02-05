Uma Thurman posts disturbing video of accident on 'Kill Bill' set that she claims was covered up.

Uma Therman finally broke her silence on Harvey Weinstein in a chilling New York Times interview with Maureen Dowd published this weekend. And she is not done talking.
In the interview, Thurman said that disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein never fully assaulted her, but she accused him of doing "all kinds of unpleasant things," making her feel "like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard."
She also cited an incident on the set of Kill Bill, in which she claims director Quentin Tarantino put her life in danger while filming a scene in which she drives a convertible on a winding road.
A disturbing video clip which Thurman uploaded to Instagram today shows the moment of impact. In a lengthy post, she claims that "the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality" and that the producers of the film went to extreme lengths to cover it up.
You can watch the video here:
In a scathing post along with the video, Thurman says director Tarantino was "deeply regretful" about the "sorry event," and she holds producers Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and "the notorious Harvey Weinstein" fully responsible for putting her in danger. She writes:
i post this clip to memorialize it’s full exposure in the nyt by Maureen Dowd.
the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality.
i do not believe though with malicious intent.
Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible.
he also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage.
THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE.
for this i hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible.
they lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress.
the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity.
CAA never sent anyone to Mexico.
i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency.
Thurman's Instagram caption ended with her calling out C.A.A., the talent agency that some have accused of enabling Weinstein's alleged abuse.
Hey film industry, stop treating actresses like objects with which you're free to explore your whims and desires. Also, big mistake to mess with Uma.