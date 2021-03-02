29 people roast the unrealistic things they always see in TV and movies.

We all love watching TV and movies. And by "watching," I mean using them as an escape from the stresses and the banality of our daily lives. Escaping into a fictional world on-screen offers us a chance to be a passive participant in a heightened, dramatized version of reality in which we have no actual personal responsibilities. But the whole experience is way more enjoyable when we are able to temporarily forget that what we are watching is entirely fiction. Which is why it's so frustrating when a show or movie breaks from reality in a seemingly obvious ways. And yet, this happens a lot. Certain unrealistic actions and behaviors are portrayed on the screen with such unnerving regularity that we've come to expect it—although that doesn't stop us from screaming "BUT WHYYYY?!" at the TV every. Single. Time.

Tom Cox highlighted this trend in a recent tweet about the mind-boggling movie trend of people never saying "goodbye" before hanging up the phone in a movie or show.