Grab your miniskirt and lasso, Wonder Woman 2 is on its way.

Warner Bros. officially announced the confirmation of a Wonder Woman sequel at a panel on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con. Information about cast and crew still remains up in the air, although it won't be much of a Wonder Woman without star Gal Gadot. CBC points out that Gadot even presented the teaser trailer to the panel along with her fellow DC superheroes. She was joined on stage by Ben Affleck aka Batman, Ezra Miller (Flash), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman). All five costar in the upcoming Justice League film.

WONDER WOMAN 2 CONFIRMED LET'S F*C/KING GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/pvX5HVWMRB — laura🕷🕸 (@hollandseunoia) July 22, 2017

Today #WonderWoman passes GUARDIANS 2 to become No. 1 U.S. summer film. Good timing for #SDCC panel on sequel plans https://t.co/3XstFdbuZM pic.twitter.com/I04bzgBPoV — Pamela McClintock (@PamelaDayM) July 22, 2017

DC's Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns confirms that he's indeed working on the sequel. "I’m working right now on the Wonder Woman 2 script,” Johns told Yahoo. "I just started." Your next question — will Patty Jenkins be back to direct — is still unconfirmed. With Jenkins' Wonder Woman box office record, it would be a shame and a surprise to lose her eye for the sequel. The film has made the most money of any live-action film directed by a woman. Just this weekend, it surpassed Guardians of the Galaxy 2 to become the highest-grossing summer film in the United States. While Jenkins hasn't spoken on the matter, Yahoo says Johns has "huddled with Jenkins" to start to work out the sequel's plot.

Wonder Woman 2 wasn't the only good news to come out of San Diego this weekend. Warner Bros. announced its upcoming slate of superhero films: Flashpoint, Suicide Squad 2, Justice League Dark, The Batman, Shazam!, Green Lantern Corps, and Batgirl. Get ready to watch DC superheroes save the world over and over and over again.

