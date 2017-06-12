Advertising

Wonder Woman has been smashing box office records left and right, but it may be doing more than just making cinematic history.

Over the weekend, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was sent a list written by a kindergarten employee of all the cute things they'd seen the kids they work with do in the week following the film's release.Jenkins posted the list to Twitter, and it quickly went viral.

My producer just sent me this... ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! This makes every hard day worth it. Thank you to whomever wrote it!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3DzIaMueIh — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 11, 2017

"My producer just sent me this.... ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE!" Jenkins wrote. "This makes every hard day worth it. Thank you to whomever wrote it!!"



Here's what the list says:

I work at a kindergarten and this is a collection of cute Wonder Woman related things that happened within a week of the movie being released: On Monday, a boy who was obsessed with Iron Man told me that he had asked his parents for a new Wonder Woman lunchbox.

A little girl said, "When I grow up I want to speak hundreds of languages like Diana."

It gets cuter as it goes on.

This girl had her parents revamp her Beauty and the Beast birthday party in THREE DAYS because she simply had to have a Wonder Woman party.

Seven girls playing together at recess, saying that since they all wanted to be Wonder Woman they had agreed to be Amazons and not fight but work together to defeat evil.



There is this one girl who refuses to listen unless you address her as Wonder Woman.

Another girl very seriously asked the teacher if she could ditch her uniform for the Wonder Woman armor because she "wanted to be ready if she needed to save the world." The teacher laughed and said it was okay, and the next day the girl came dressed as Wonder Woman and not a single kid batted an eye.

They are making a wrap-up dance show, and they asked the teacher if they could dress up as superheroes, they are going to sing a song about bunnies.



Wearing superhero costumes to perform a song about bunnies might be our favorite one.

But wait, there's more!

This kid got angry and threw a plastic car over his head and a girl gasped, "LIKE IN THE MOVIE!"

A boy threw his candy wrapping on the floor and a 5-year-old girl screamed, "DON'T POLLUTE YOU IDIOT, THAT IS WHY THERE ARE NO MEN IN TEMYSCIRA."

"That is why there are no men in Temyscira" is our new favorite comeback.

Here are the last two:



On Wednesday, a girl came with a printed list of every female superhero and her powers, to avoid any trouble when deciding roles at recess.

I was talking to one of the girls that hadn't seen the movie, and the next day she came and very seriously told me, "You were right, Wonder Woman was way better than Frozen."

Wow, better than Frozen?!

That's some pretty high praise. The kindergarten employee concluded their list by stressing the importance of showing kids films like Wonder Woman:



Consider this your friendly reminder that if this movie completely changed the way these girls and boys thought about themselves and the world in a week, imagine what the next generation will achieve if we give them more movies like Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot, who plays Diana (aka Wonder Woman) in the film, also got wind of the list, and shared it on her own Twitter.

Wow the last paragraph really gave me the chills.

So true. So powerful. Gives me a huge drive to dive in and work on the next one..🙏🏻 https://t.co/mI4hYfbNkV — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 11, 2017

"Wow the last paragraph really gave me the chills," she wrote. "So true. So powerful. Gives me a huge drive to dive in and work on the next one."



Wonder Woman is changing the world! Let's give these kids 100 more female superheroes.

