It hasn't even been a month since Diana of the Amazons first lassoed our hearts in the breakout superhero hit Wonder Woman, and she's already proved that she's a forced to be reckoned with at the box office: With a $103.3 million opening weekend and significantly less drop-off in ticket sales than many DC Comics films before it, Wonder Woman easily surpassed Man of Steel's entire domestic take in just a few weeks.

But that's not all. The next major milestone for Wonder Woman—with over $600 million in global sales—is becoming the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman. Ever. And people couldn't be prouder of director Patty Jenkins.

@PattyJenks Am so unbelievably proud of you 'Wonder Woman' The Highest Grossing Live-Action Film Directed By Female https://t.co/M5402p1lF9 — Connie Nielsen (@CNconnienielsen) June 24, 2017

Thank you my dear friend and incredible queen. Couldn't have done it without you. Without all of you. Honored to be a part of it. xo❤️ https://t.co/iikUgxUNcX — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 25, 2017

Wow. WONDER WOMAN is officially the highest grossing live action film directed by a woman. Congratulations to @PattyJenks! #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/WZKwQeT8ds — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) June 25, 2017

So amazing. Shattered that glass ceiling. You inspire me, you and your incredible WW cast. Look forward to your future blockbusters — Desiree Lauro (@DLauro) June 25, 2017

@PattyJenks my 3 daughters say your movie is the best in the whole wide world. You've inspired them that nothing is impossible. #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/6fn6a7CrPb — Yong Kim (@yongkookkim) June 25, 2017

With great financial success, of course, comes the promise of a sequel—and Jenkins is reportedly already at work on the next installment of the Wonder Woman saga. All we know so far is that it will take place after the World War I events depicted in the origin story, though Jenkins has also hinted that the action may take Diana to the United States. Which you know she's ready for.

Could this record-breaking flick herald an end to the summer tradition of movies made by and for boys only? Please, please let it be so. Because if I have to watch another Transformers trailer, I think my eyes may actually fall out.

