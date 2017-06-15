Advertising

A particularly awesome scene in Wonder Woman was when Diana crashed the German gala looking gorgeous in a gown, she stayed true to herself and kept her sword (The God Killer!!) between her shoulder blades.

Party in the front, business in the back.
Now a sword is the summer's hottest accessory.

Like the Get Out challenge, which inspired fans to run real fast and promptly swerve, the #WWGotYourBack challenge has women recreating one of the many badass scenes and whipping out their swords.

It makes people feel so powerful, to which Gal Gadot would say:

Not everybody owns a sword (but they should, eh?), so people are making due with their most sword-like possessions.

I'm not obsessed. We're obsessed. #wonderwoman #Idomyownstunts #wwgotyourback

A post shared by Katherine Anne Abruzzese (@katastrophelady) on

#wwgotyourback

A post shared by Megzasaurusrex (@megzzzzx) on

Kids are adorably getting in on the action, too.

It's not just about the power of the God Killer: this scene gave us one of Wonder Woman's most powerful, most important lines.

Stay tuned for the inevitable Lasso of Truth challenge.

