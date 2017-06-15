Advertising

A particularly awesome scene in Wonder Woman was when Diana crashed the German gala looking gorgeous in a gown, she stayed true to herself and kept her sword (The God Killer!!) between her shoulder blades.

Party in the front, business in the back. Giphy

Now a sword is the summer's hottest accessory.

Apparently we're drawing weapons from dresses because #WWgotyourback so here's my try featuring my replica tomahawk. pic.twitter.com/e0FkiPM7Bw — Sydney Anderson (@RLClintBarton) June 11, 2017

Like the Get Out challenge, which inspired fans to run real fast and promptly swerve, the #WWGotYourBack challenge has women recreating one of the many badass scenes and whipping out their swords.

The most badass photo shoot I've ever been a part of. Photo by @CatieOsaurus #WWgotyourback pic.twitter.com/eLR9FsFgwn — Tiffany Michelle 🌈 (@tiffany12894) June 14, 2017

It makes people feel so powerful, to which Gal Gadot would say:

Giphy

Not everybody owns a sword (but they should, eh?), so people are making due with their most sword-like possessions.

I'm not obsessed. We're obsessed. #wonderwoman #Idomyownstunts #wwgotyourback A post shared by Katherine Anne Abruzzese (@katastrophelady) on Jun 11, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

When you wanna do #WWgotyourback but you're a Harley Quinn cosplayer and this is the "most impressive" weapon you own. #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/5uJd0H0As1 — Alora Slak (@Alora_be_Slakin) June 10, 2017

#wwgotyourback A post shared by Megzasaurusrex (@megzzzzx) on Jun 10, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Kids are adorably getting in on the action, too.

It's not just about the power of the God Killer: this scene gave us one of Wonder Woman's most powerful, most important lines.

Giphy

Stay tuned for the inevitable Lasso of Truth challenge.

Giphy

