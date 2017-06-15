A particularly awesome scene in Wonder Woman was when Diana crashed the German gala looking gorgeous in a gown, she stayed true to herself and kept her sword (The God Killer!!) between her shoulder blades.
Now a sword is the summer's hottest accessory.
Like the Get Out challenge, which inspired fans to run real fast and promptly swerve, the #WWGotYourBack challenge has women recreating one of the many badass scenes and whipping out their swords.
It makes people feel so powerful, to which Gal Gadot would say:
Not everybody owns a sword (but they should, eh?), so people are making due with their most sword-like possessions.
Kids are adorably getting in on the action, too.
It's not just about the power of the God Killer: this scene gave us one of Wonder Woman's most powerful, most important lines.
Stay tuned for the inevitable Lasso of Truth challenge.