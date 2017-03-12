Advertising

June feels all too far away for superhero fans now that they've gotten a good look at the Wonder Woman movie. The film's fierce star, Gal Gadot, unveiled a thrilling new trailer on Twitter last night, and the reaction was pure rapture.

Tracking Gadot's heroine from her origins as the Amazonian princess Diana—who definitely has a secret that sets her apart—the clip also introduces her male sidekick, played by Chris Pine, and sets her fight for global justice in motion.

✨Welcome to Themyscira. I am proud to present the NEW trailer for #WonderWoman! ✨ pic.twitter.com/8F3G0LMz5Y — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 12, 2017

Advertising

Did I mention that people were pretty hyped about this?

I've already watched the trailer like 10 times and it always leaves me SNATCHED! #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/V43c5Q4eZN — stephanie (@biebersmoaks) March 12, 2017

Honestly the #WonderWoman theme song at the end of the trailer. pic.twitter.com/NA5TPfDHzZ — natalia🌼 (@warnerxdimples) March 12, 2017

Advertising

#WonderWoman



Diana: "It's beautiful, who would wield it?"

Hippolyta: "Only the fiercest among us could and that is not you Diana"

Diana: pic.twitter.com/ZotW2Xcsnu — Alan (@aquamomoa) March 12, 2017

Just one more reason to look forward to summer.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.