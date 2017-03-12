June feels all too far away for superhero fans now that they've gotten a good look at the Wonder Woman movie. The film's fierce star, Gal Gadot, unveiled a thrilling new trailer on Twitter last night, and the reaction was pure rapture.
Tracking Gadot's heroine from her origins as the Amazonian princess Diana—who definitely has a secret that sets her apart—the clip also introduces her male sidekick, played by Chris Pine, and sets her fight for global justice in motion.
Did I mention that people were pretty hyped about this?
Just one more reason to look forward to summer.