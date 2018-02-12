Zac Efron's movie makeover will make you feel good about your style.

Remember the beauty that was 2012's Spring Breakers?

Harmony Korine's finally back in the studio (is that the lingo?) making his latest movie, Beach Bums. According to IndieWire, the movie is a "stoner comedy" with a blazing cast that includes Isla Fisher, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Buffet, Snoop Dogg, and Zac Efron—who usually looks suave like this.

Writer Kayleigh Donaldson shared what seems to be a sneak peek at Efron's look for the movie. Be warned: Efron looks like if that Fruit Stripe gum grew up into an angry teenager.

Zac Efron's in a Harmony Korine movie this year.

pic.twitter.com/WAwdLoKbSx — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) February 11, 2018

People are ... amused with Efron's look.