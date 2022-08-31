17 funny tweets about Taylor Swift releasing an album on Kim Kardashian's birthday.

So, if you're confused as to how Taylor Swift has yes, yet again, churned out another album while re-recording her old ones and jet-setting across the globe as a climate criminal, here are the funniest tweets about the impending release of her 13-song album "Midnights" out October 21st. Yes, October 21st, a date that Swifties have already confirmed as nemesis Kim Kardashian's birthday and alleged ex lover Karlie Kloss' wedding anniversary. Please don't let it be another snake-filled "Reputation-era" situation...