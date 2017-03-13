Advertising

Adele is gorgeous, ethereal songstress, who stays humble by speaking frankly about beards, Beyoncé, and gets transported to the stage in a giant box.

Adele, chillin in a dark and enclosed space that may or may not be a box. Giphy

To get from her dressing room to the stage at huge venues such as London's O2 Arena, Adele wheels up like the precious cargo she is, literally in a box meant for equipment.

@Adele amazing show at the o2 tonight? were you wheeled to the stage in a box?? Who needs a Rolls Royce!! — anne westwood (@annewestwood84) March 19, 2016

Was @Adele in that black box on wheels getting moved to the middle stage before and halfway through show? #AdeleLive2016 #AdeleBham #Adele — Kerry (@tookool4skool29) April 2, 2016

Fans but this observation earlier in her tour, following the Adele Box make it's grand journey to the stage.

@adele wheeled in her box. Show about to start. pic.twitter.com/i0DLQ1Fw5e — the official S.O.B (@shadesofblack2) August 22, 2016

Adele's supposed-to-be-sublte entrance has become as beloved a moment in her live shows as "Rolling in the Deep" or "Hello."

My favourite part of the show, Adele rolling in a box to get from stage to stage 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OzN0xPmWKj — Jack (@jrglennon) March 17, 2016

new season of Adele Rolling in the Box pic.twitter.com/WHX3zvMvdK — enfant bizarre . (@AAdelequeen) March 1, 2017

She has it all, AND she's rolling in a box.

https://twitter.com/SophieWarren26/status/708439043688759296

Adele in a box pic.twitter.com/tHE9v9EiMC — Adam Jobbins (@ajobbins) March 13, 2017

She is a bit afraid now that the secret's out.

Adele talking about being frightened bc everyone knows she's in the box now😂💀 pic.twitter.com/r0Ni7bvSmv — Tresiii (@Traci_Zj) March 13, 2017

Sing it with me: It's Adele in a box!

http://giphy.com/gifs/snl-saturday-night-live-holiday-l3vR6fJVN88aaJAD6

