The average Carpool Karaoke guest takes the passenger seat and belts out their greatest hits alongside the show's host and resident driver, James Corden. However, Alicia Keys and John Legend are anything but average.

In the extended preview for their joint episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Corden takes the back seat so the two angelic-voiced beings could ride up front. All the better to harmonize with.

Once Legend is settled into the driver's seat, Corden reveals their challenge: to improvise tunes about random products and situations. Both Keys and Legend take the challenge in stride, and they expertly turn the prompts into improvised, harmonized a cappella masterpieces. Topics that get the Keys-Legend musical treatment include giving a pal a lift, natural deodorant, and erections that last more than four hours. Truly, John Legend belting, "You're too hard!" over and over is Grammy-worthy.

If Viagra wants to use this new tune in a commercial, John Legend and Alicia Keys would surely be happy to donate it to such a noble cause.

Luckily for fans of the singers, there's even more carpool goodness to enjoy. Apple Music members can watch the full episode here. (Can someone lend me their Apple Music password please?)

