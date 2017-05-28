Advertising

After the terrifying Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 and wounded 116 following her concert at the venue, pop star Ariana Grande offered to pay funeral costs for the victims and pledged to return for a benefit show.

Now, according to a report in Hollywood Life, Grande is in the process of stacking that show's lineup with an amazing array of performers. The concert is scheduled to take place on June 4, and someone close to Grande said she has already reached out to Jennifer Hudson, Iggy Azalea, Nicki Minaj, Selena Gomez, and Chris Brown—though since it's such short notice, schedule conflicts may pose a problem. Miley Cyrus was apparently on the list but couldn't make it due to her own current tour.

The 23-year-old Grande will also apparently ask for a moment of silence for the bombing victims and deliver a speech written by herself. "The speech will pay tribute to the dead and to their families and friends, as well as taking a stand against terrorism and vowing not to ever give in, and to stay strong," this inside source claimed.

Security will also be extremely tight, of course. "Each person will have to go through a rigorous metal detector test, and all bags will be sent through an X-ray machine, just like they have at the airports. In addition there will be a heavy police and security presence, both around the arena and inside," the source said.

All in all, it promises to be a safe, star-studded, and above all fitting tribute to fans and families who have been through an unimaginable ordeal. Now we just have to wait and see if that gasbag Piers Morgan manages to criticize it anyway.

