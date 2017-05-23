Advertising

In the wake of the horrible tragedy at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester last night, the singer tweeted her condolences. "Broken," she wrote, "from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

TMZ reported that Grande was "in hysterics" after learning about the bomb that went off at the end of her show. As of now, at least 22 people are dead and 59 are injured, according to The Independent.

TMZ also reported that Grande has suspended her European tour indefinitely, and definitely will not be performing in London on Thursday. Grande is, understandably, so upset that she's not currently in a state to perform at all. There's also a concern about security.

Scotter Braun, Grande's manager, tweeted a statement about the attack, reading, in part, "We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. . . We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Sources told TMZ that Grande and her team will reassess her touring schedule "when she's emotionally ready."

