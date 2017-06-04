Advertising

In the wake of yet another deadly terrorist attack in the U.K. this weekend, Ariana Grande's benefit concert for the victims of the attacks in Manchester on Sunday is scheduled to go on as planned.

Saturday night, three men in London drove into crowds with cars and attacked with knives, leaving seven people dead and 48 injured. The attack comes just two weeks after a suicide bomber set off a blast outside Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, U.K.

In the days following the attack in Manchester, Grande began planning the Manchester One Love concert to raise funds for the victims of the attack outside her concert. The show, scheduled for Sunday, June 4, will go on despite the attacks in London on Saturday.

Grande's manager Scooter Braun issued the following statement on his Twitter account on Sunday morning:

"After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a responsibility to honor those lost, injured, and affected. We plan to honor them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear," Braun wrote.

"Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose," his statement continued. "We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly."

"I am pleased to say we have the full support of Greater Manchester Police and the government and are assured the safety of all those attending is the highest priority. All artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show."

"We ask the strong city of Manchester and the world to join us in making the statement that hatred and fear will never win," Braun concluded. "Today we stand together. Thank you."

According to People, Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan of the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that they were taking additional security measures following the attack in London, and that the threat level is still at severe.

"We're deeply saddened to hear about last night's horrific attack in London and our thoughts are with everyone affected, including the emergency services responding to the incident," Shewan said in the statement. "There are two large-scale events taking place in Greater Manchester today and we would like to assure people that these will still take place, but with additional security in place to ensure the safety of everyone."

The Manchester One Love concert will feature the likes of Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Coldplay in addition to Grande. The show will be aired live on Freeform in the U.S., and will also be streamed on Grande's Facebook and YouTube pages.

