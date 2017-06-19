Advertising

Austin Porter should get ready for mobs of crazed fans. The 19-year-old is one of five guys in Simon Cowell's next boy band. Rumor has it that 'Pretty Much' will be the next 'One Direction'. If this is true, Austin's life is about to change forever.

He'll be recognized on the streets, everyone will want a picture with him, and he will most likely be performing for a sold out crowd every night. However, as of now, there is not a lot we know about Austin Porter. So, here are five things you may not know.

Austin is the Oldest Member of 'Pretty Much'

thrasher selfies📷 A post shared by Austin Porter (@theaustinporter) on May 6, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

Most of the boys in 'Pretty Much' were born in 1999, which would make them 18 years old this year. However, Austin and Nick are the only two born in the year 1997, making them 19 years old. Since Austin's birthday is August 14, three months before Nick's, Austin is officially the oldest member of 'Pretty Much'.

This means that by the time the band releases any original music, Austin won't be a teenager anymore. His Twentieth Birthday is in two months, but hopefully, he's excited to get older and not worried about outgrowing his teenage boy band.

He's Already Released an Album

Austin Porter is an entertainer, choreographer, and recording artist. He has actually already released an album before joining Simon Cowell's group 'Pretty Much'. In December of 2013, Austin's debut album 'One Love' was released.

Although Austin's solo career never took off, it got the attention of Simon Cowell, who asked him to join his band 'Pretty Much' in 2016.

Music Has Been in His Life For a Long Time

#PRETTYMUCH the beginning! LETS GOO 🔥 @prettymuch A post shared by Austin Porter (@theaustinporter) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

Austin Porter was born to parents, Bill and Tina. He was raised in between two brothers, Mason and Ryan. They grew up in a small town in North Carolina. Austin's life has always been surrounded by music. When he was ten years old he started playing the drums, and by the time he was 14, he was dancing with a crew, writing music, and recording music.

In 2014, Austin performed at the OMG Music Fest and the Dream Big Tour. He was also invited to open for the Aaron Carter World Tour which began on September 21, 2014.

He knows How to Skateboard

my fingers can skateboard ! whats your weird talents?😂 A post shared by Austin Porter (@theaustinporter) on Apr 2, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Well, his fingers do at least. According to Austin's personal Instagram account, he considers his ability to skateboard with his fingers a weird talent. He captioned the photo, "My fingers can skateboard! Whats your weird talents?"

From the looks of the 'Pretty Much' Instagram account, it appears that Austin may be able to skateboard for real as well.

Ride with us. A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

In April, the group posted this picture that shows Austin with a skateboard in his hands. The caption says, "Ride with us." This basically proves that Austin, if not all of the guys, know how to skateboard.

He Likes Tattoos

new tattoo !🤘🏼 A post shared by Austin Porter (@theaustinporter) on Mar 18, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Earlier this year, Austin posted a photo of his forearm with a tattoo on it. Now, since Austin is the oldest member of the group 'Pretty Much' and over 18, it's totally legal for him to have some ink on his body. His caption says, "new tattoo" which makes you wonder if this is his first one, or if it's just another addition to tattoos he already has.

The tattoo has to do with Zelda and was confirmed in the comments by Austin that it's 100% real. Hopefully he doesn't have commitment issues because that baby is staying on his arm forever.

