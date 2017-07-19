Advertising

Having sex with a rock star is basically the American dream (or with a YouTube star if you're under 30), so when Reddit user maherniac recently asked: "Band groupies that had sex with their idols, how did it affect the way you saw them afterwards?" Not surprisingly, it affected them a lot. It also affected their friends. And many were more than willing to kiss, and fuck, and tell. This is basically what the internet was invented for.

1. hopsinduo's friend's mom got a clock, and more, from Robert Plant:

My friends mum slept with Robert plant back in the day on a few occasions as a groupie. He gave her a clock as a present which turned out to be a clock from Royal Victoria Station in London. She talked quite fondly of the time and seemed to generally just be happy she was banging somebody attractive and good in bed. Oh and was from the best band in the world.

2. Jason Mraz wouldn't give up on NotTodaySatan1:

Jason Mraz once bought me a beer after a show, then walked me to my car afterwards because it was late and I was alone. This was June 2003. He was super nice. EDIT: Jason if you see this, you were super nice to an awkward girl. Thanks man. Ps you totally could have gotten laid.

3. Hilero's friend blew Joey Badass and his mind:

My friend blew Joey Badass and some of his entourage after his show; apparently she was one of the top four blowjob givers they had ever encountered as she proudly told me after.

4. "Old ass" Gene Simmons did not get KISSed—LOL—by IHv2RtrnSumVdeotapes' ex:

my ex met gene simmons a few weeks ago at a convention. after getting a picture with him he asked her for her phone number because according to him "im doing a show later tonight and i like to bring a lot of pretty girls on the stage and you can come up." later she said his personal assistant blew her cell phone up stating that gene would like to have a "more personal meeting" after the show. she adores kiss its her favorite band, but said "im not banging old ass gene simmons."

5. Don't say anything to mobg0blin about his ex:

My ex-girlfriend ditched me after a Say Anything show to fuck Max Bemis. I left her there and drove the ~600 miles back home, by myself.

6. 's friend has a very believable story about Skrillex. x32ssuck 's

A friend slept with skrillex. He cried and made her sign a waver.

7. AC/DC shook umbreon26's mom all night long (SORRY).

My mum has these old photos from the late 70s (? Might not be the right decade) from when she and a couple friends were invited into AC/DCs hotel room. She mentioned how her mum confiscated photos she had of Bon Scott's dick. She didn't give a lot of details since I was a young teen. I'm prettyyyy sure she had sex with at least one of them.

(Umbreon26, honey, she def did.)

Edit: So here we have (left to right) my mum, Malcolm Young, Angus Young and mums friend then Mark Evans and Phil Rudd at the back-left. I asked about grandma vs the Bon Scott dick pic, and she said they reckon she took it out of mums school(!) bag but never admitted it. She has a Scott pic in the album somewhere - this pic was on her phone. Kinda hoping she didn't bang any of them since she was probably 17 at the time... I wasn't game enough to ask haha. Sorry if this went a bit off topic from the original question. I don't think it had any negative effect on her view of the band as she still loves them to this day regardless of the members.

"The members" 😂😂😂

8. Meshan, depends, what kind of "sandwich"?

My mum had a sandwich with Jimmy Hendrix , does that count?

9. Newhomeworld paid "tri"bute:

I wasn't a groupie as such but dated a guy in a tribute band for Guns N Roses a few years ago. He and I would have sex regularly, and the "Axel" of the band suggested we have a threesome sometime. I spoke with the guy I was dating and we arranged it. He still wore his Axel getup and quoted him, asked me to call him Axel Rose and it was the most cringeworthy experience of my life.

10. triodoubledouble's ex got Used in the MySpace era:

My ex met in a bar the singer of The Used when they were touring the night before of after the show they made in my city.

It was in the Myspace years.

He told her he was into heroin and they wore protection. I was happy for her. Epilogue; she's a lesbian now.

11. Yeti1Yeti1Yeti bangs and tells:

I had sex with Alyson Stoner (from Disney Channel and other stuff). It was great but didn't really change how I saw her afterward

12. Damn, ice cold Babi_Cakes. We didn't have sex - but I was barely over 18 and messaged a famous guitarist on MySpace (cringe) saying I was excited for the show when the band would be in town. He messaged back his phone number and said call him and we arranged to meet up and go to the movies. Met him at a hotel in my town and was surprised he was just staying in a regular hotel room, signing autographs to mail out to fans. I was super chill and laid back and maybe it caught him off guard that I wasn't freaking out or all emotional about being him. I think he became paranoid and thought I was trying to catch him up with a sex with a minor charge or something because he started acting super weird (makes sense looking back, dude was like 30 something). Anyway we saw the movie and at the end of the night he wouldn't let me take a pic of him in front of my car. Only in front of the tour bus behind his hotel. He said he'd give me backstage passes for the show the next night. I asked at the office for the pass next day, and they said they had nothing with my name on it. I was so let down.. And he was so different from how I'd imagined. Very feminine and a bit weird for hanging with an 18 yr old from MySpace. Hope he thinks about it sometimes now and cringes too. Edited to be a bit nicer about my story. He wasn't really a creep. I was hurt about not getting the backstage pass he had promised that's all.

13. bigpuffy says Justin Bieber is a bad, bad boy. Nooooooo, not Bieber, she said sarcastically.

My friend got "chosen" as one of Justin Beiber's girls. Didn't bang but it's weird story regardless. He was in Boston for a show and she was at a bar outside. He rolls up with 2 escalades and a bunch of big security dudes. He looks inside the bar, points to a couple girls, looks at my friend and points to her as well. Security bros approach my friend (let's call her Mel) and say "Justin wants you to come with us". She's like uhhh ok. So he goes in one escalade filled with girls and Mel goes into the other escalade, also filled with girls. They drive to a local club and skip the huge line. The dance floor clears and the girls surround him. The beibs lights a cigarette and points to one girl to dance with him. They start dancing and the crowd goes wild. Repeats this with other girls. Craziest thing is that he's not even paying attention to the girls. There's a mirror wall and he's just watching his reflection dance. Mel's like fuck this I'm out and a bunch of other girls join her. Wasn't even fun. Changed my view of Justin. I know he's full of himself but holy SHIT.

This guy? A douche?

14. adsherlock says Russell Brand has a sex house. Duh.

Friend of a friend hooked up with Russell Brand a couple of years ago after one of his standup shows in London. Apparently his 'house' was a warehouse with multiple floors. Bedroom on the ground floor to 'get them in and get them out'. She went back one more time. Decided he is a total creep and never returned. Don't think she has been to see any of his shows since.

In conclusion: don't fuck your idols. Unless you already have, in which case, please tell us about it. In the comments.

