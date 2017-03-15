Advertising

This morning, Donald Trump tweeted angrily about Snoop Dogg's latest music video. In it, "Snoop Dogg pulls out a fake gun and aims it at [a] Parody Trump," Billboard reports. And while the video was quite emphatically denounced for its violence across the board, there was one Snoop ally who attempted to come to his rescue: Bow Wow. "Attempted" being the operative word there:

Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking shit about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us. — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) March 15, 2017

He wrote:

Advertising

Ayo, RealDonaldTrump, shut your punk ass up talking shit about my uncle Snoop Dogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.

Yeah, not exactly the clap back we were hoping to see. It invokes rape, fighting back against Trump's anger with threats of violence,—which we all know is not how to work shit out. (Though verbal insults aren't necessarily the best, either, if we're being honest).

Nobody was having any of it, even if they aren't fans of Trump. (Thank goodness this isn't an either/or situation.) Bow Wow has a history of being bad at Twitter (like the time he announced his retirement, or the time he announced he wasn't voting in the 2016 election, or the time he announced a new album with Soulja Boy), and today was no different for the rapper/actor. The guy just does not learn.

Advertising

Here's what the people are saying about Bow Wow's terrible attempt to defend Snoop Dogg (who probably has already asked Bow Wow to delete the tweet by now (he hasn't as of this post).

*sees Bow Wow trending*



me: damn, RIP Bow Wow



*sees why*



me: damn, RIP Bow Wow — Mamoudou N'Diaye (@MamoudouNDiaye) March 15, 2017

Us black people every time Bow Wow says something pic.twitter.com/M6X4Hw2sxb — 🌺Trinity Travis🌺 (@TrinityTravis2k) March 15, 2017

Bow Wow is the Meg Griffin of black twitter. Don't nobody claim that nigga lmao — Marq. (@wydmarq) March 15, 2017

Advertising

Bow Wow is the first person in history to slander Trump and have people come to Trump's side lol pic.twitter.com/JaP06bGu8L — Ashley Nicole (@geeksandcleats) March 15, 2017

All of Twitter when they seen Bow Wow tweet. pic.twitter.com/iQtReXZ3Ru — Willie James Smith😇 (@1_nehemiah) March 15, 2017

I know when "Bow Wow" is trending he done fucked up. But when Bow Wow AND "Shad" is trending I know he fucked up in spectacular fashion — Bomani Tone (@Listen2Tony) March 15, 2017

The only thing I find funny about this tweet is the fact that Bow Wow has to put "Bow Wow" in brackets b/c NOBODY knows him as Shad Moss 😂💀😂 pic.twitter.com/mUJr8he9x1 — Trevin Shu (@RealTrevinShu) March 15, 2017

Advertising

Trump: I am going to be in a Twitter war with Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow.

Everyone: You forgot about Dre? — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) March 15, 2017

When Snoop read the "WE" part of Bow Wow tweet about Trump and Melania. pic.twitter.com/ri14fOAyk1 — B.R.B. DuBois (@BRashadBeal) March 15, 2017

When Snoop sees Bow Wow's tweet. pic.twitter.com/Rw28hOqwUJ — Enebong Ephraim (@EnebongEphraim) March 15, 2017

Bow Wow really the first person who has everybody collectively on Trump's side — Bruja (@TeyannaLavette) March 15, 2017

Advertising

Anytime Bow Wow trends I know something ain't right. — Erica Rocker (@EBizzy4) March 15, 2017

Bow Wow's tweet today was completely disrespectful to women. He should grow up and stop acting like a GOP Presidential candidate. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 15, 2017

Bow Wow clowned the most clownable person in the world and STILL looks like an idiot 🙄 pic.twitter.com/bz6m1b5hSS — ZEF (@beatsbyzef) March 15, 2017

Bow Wow that little brother that talks too much and yells out random cuss words when you let him come with you and your friends — Hypebeast Jesus (@WhiiteBoiDre) March 15, 2017

Advertising

Snoop is probably reading Bow Wow's tweet wondering who "us" is. — Queen Elfin (@In_A_YamChele) March 15, 2017

Bow Wow vs Donald Trump vs Snoop.



When I envisioned the future I imagined flying cars. But this is more fitting. — Brandon / Jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) March 15, 2017

Good luck coming back from this one, Bow Wow.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.