This morning, Donald Trump tweeted angrily about Snoop Dogg's latest music video. In it, "Snoop Dogg pulls out a fake gun and aims it at [a] Parody Trump," Billboard reports. And while the video was quite emphatically denounced for its violence across the board, there was one Snoop ally who attempted to come to his rescue: Bow Wow. "Attempted" being the operative word there:
He wrote:
Ayo, RealDonaldTrump, shut your punk ass up talking shit about my uncle Snoop Dogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.
Yeah, not exactly the clap back we were hoping to see. It invokes rape, fighting back against Trump's anger with threats of violence,—which we all know is not how to work shit out. (Though verbal insults aren't necessarily the best, either, if we're being honest).
Nobody was having any of it, even if they aren't fans of Trump. (Thank goodness this isn't an either/or situation.) Bow Wow has a history of being bad at Twitter (like the time he announced his retirement, or the time he announced he wasn't voting in the 2016 election, or the time he announced a new album with Soulja Boy), and today was no different for the rapper/actor. The guy just does not learn.
Here's what the people are saying about Bow Wow's terrible attempt to defend Snoop Dogg (who probably has already asked Bow Wow to delete the tweet by now (he hasn't as of this post).
Good luck coming back from this one, Bow Wow.