So the word on the street is that Simon Cowell is developing the next big teenage boy band. 'Pretty Much' is an up and coming singing and dancing group that is signed to Simon's label. They are said to be the next one direction, and TMZ has even spotted the boys hanging out at Simon's Beverly Hills home.

The band includes five guys, one of which is Brandon Arreaga. Brandon has been speculated to be a front runner of the group and yet, there's a lot we still don't know about him.

He's Only Seventeen Years Old

Brandon Arreaga was born on December 14, 1999. Brandon is currently seventeen years old and from Dallas, Texas. He grew up with an older sister and learned to play instruments at a very young age. Piano and guitar are the two instruments that Brandon excelled at, and he even built his own home studio when he was younger.

Most boy bands do well while the members stay on the younger side. As the singers tend to get older and grow out of their teen years, usually they desire solo careers and a more mature sound to their music. If we look back at 'One Direction' we can see that Zayn left the band when he was 22 years old, after five years of being in the group.

Since Brandon Arreaga will be 18 years old this December, hopefully, he and the other members will continue to enjoy the incredible ride they will be taking with their careers as a group. No one likes to see bands break up.

Brandon Was Also an Actor

Brandon Arreaga caught his first big break when he was cast in the Hub reality show called 'Majors and Minors'. He has also been in several national commercials and has worked with famous people. Some of the musicians that Brandon has worked with include Jordin Sparks, Will.I.Am, Avril Lavigne and much more.

According to AMTC, Brandon said, "Other than Majors & Minors, there was a commercial I did: a Nerf Super Soaker commercial. It was so much fun getting to have those water guns, just running around in somebody’s backyard firing away. That was probably my favorite commercial that I’ve done."

Brandon Arreaga is Religious

Brandon is a part of a company called AMTC, which stands for Actors, Models, and Talent for Christ. When asked what keeps him grounded in an industry like entertainment, Brandon explains, "There are a lot of things I could be doing that are on the fence and I try to stay away from those as much as possible. But if there's anything I can do to be a light in the industry and speak wisdom into people, I am always on board for that. Prayer keeps me grounded and knowing that all of my talents comes from God. Because without Him I can’t do anything."

Brandon continued, saying, "AMTC was nothing that I expected, in a great way! My life totally changed because I was not used to being around people that are like me. People that love the Lord, just like me. It’s truly life changing. It’s something that gives me joy and I know I can feed off other people’s happiness and they can feed off my happiness and together we’re like one big family."

He Can Sing

Although Brandon and his 'Pretty Much' band members don't have any original music out yet, he still shows off his amazing pipes. Brandon frequently posts to his Instagram account, with videos of him singing and doing covers.

Some of the videos include him singing alone, while others are harmonies that he has created with his boys. Occasionally he will share some of his musical talents a well and play on the piano as well. His multitasking skills are incredible and clearly has a gift for music and singing.

Brandon is a Talented Dancer

Singing and playing music is not where Brandon Arreaga's talent ends. He is also an outstanding dancer. It's pretty clear that he has practiced dance for a while now. Many of the videos posted to his Instagram show him in a studio practicing his moves. It's clear he doesn't shy away from hard work or practice.

The 'Pretty Much' Instagram account shows Brandon with the other band members a lot. Often times they are messing around in the pictures and appear to be having a lot of fun, but there are also many photos of them rehearsing. They are either in the dance studio practicing their improvisational skills, or going over a completed routine.

Brandon and his 'Pretty Much' members are already being called the next 'One Direction' and being compared to the insanely popular boy band, but dancing is one skill that will make them stand out. These boys are clearly dancers.

