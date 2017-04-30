Advertising

The Chainsmokers are annoying. If you need more proof than my word, they crashed a high school prom last night just because "it was across the street from our arena show, so why not."

Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not :) pic.twitter.com/BIOdSrfMKd — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017

Some might find this move "nice" but I mostly find it showy. Do you really think they crashed this prom out of the goodness of their hearts? Or did they do it because they thought it would be a cool PR stunt?

According to the Chicago Daily Herald, the pop duo gave a 10-minute concert at Huntley High School near Chicago. And of course they made sure to take a press-ready picture with the crowd. Some ill-advised teens seemed to think this was great:

The Chainsmokers just crashed our prom. How was yours? — Lauren Talesky (@Lauren_2218) April 30, 2017

The chainsmokers just crashed our prom?????? There is a god???? — Braeden Clements (@Braeden60544801) April 30, 2017

Some were even jealous, if you can believe it:

Yo the chainsmokers crashed HHS prom?? All we got was some lame ass taylor swift songs and dry bread — John Harris (@john_harris_5) April 30, 2017

These little jerks should enjoy their dry bread and T Swift! For many twenty-something women, that's a DREAM EVENING!

People reports that the whole thing happened because a student of HHS emailed The Chainsmokers.

"About two weeks ago I got this random phone call that I happened to answer," said Scott Rowe, the principal of HHS. "And on the other end this person said 'This is going to be the strangest call you’ve ever received, but one of your students actually sent an email to the manager of the band.'" And the rest is history. But wait—that means it was all planned ahead of time, right? In that case, can we really call it a true "crashing?"

Chainsmokers decided to make an appearance @hhshuntley Prom 2017 pic.twitter.com/JgEDszM8Vm — Bradley Aney (@MrAneyHHS) April 30, 2017

"It was probably the toughest secret I’ve ever kept," the principal said. "Because I knew the kids were going to go crazy for it." Honestly, I'd be happy if The Chainsmokers exclusively toured high school proms from now on.

The band capped off the night with a tweet that some might consider a fun-loving hint of surprises to come. But in my mind it's a threat:

Your prom could be next — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017

How do I explain to these teens that as soon as they're dropped off at college they will feel embarrassed that they ever liked this "band?" I guess I won't. I'm just glad I graduated from high school before this was ever a thing.

