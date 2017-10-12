Advertising

A week before his tragic death, Chester Bennington filmed an episode of 'Carpool Karaoke' alongside his Linkin Park bandmates and actor Ken Jeong. With the blessing of Bennington's family, the episode is now available to watch.

"With the blessing of Chester's family and his bandmates, we share this episode, and dedicate it to the memory of Chester," reads the screen before launching into the joyous, musical episode.

Throughout the episode, Chester and company belt out Outkast's "Hey Ya," Linkin Park's "Numb," "In the End," "Talking to Myself" and Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Under the Bridge." They eventually ditch their car for a party bus, where the lot partake in traditional karaoke. For the entire 23-minute episode, Chester happily dances and sings along to the music, proving that depression has no face or mood.

Advertising

Six days later, he was gone.

I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) July 20, 2017

Initially there was speculation that this video would never be released, but Linkin Park uploaded it onto their official Facebook page on Thursday.

"Thanks for sharing. It’s really complicated feeling watching this. I laughed and cried at the same time," wrote one commenter. Another said, "I just love it! Awesome to see Chester one more time. And this is kinda how i want to remember him."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.