On Thursday, reports surfaced about the death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington at the age of 41. It was later revealed by TMZ that it was suicide by hanging, just like his good friend Chris Cornell, the late singer of Soundgarden. Cornell would have turned 53 on Thursday.

According to TMZ, Bennington left no suicide note (neither did Cornell), but in May he wrote an open letter to Cornell on Twitter that read, in part, "I can't imagine a world without you in it."

Bennington's Linkin Park bandmate, Mike Shinoda, tweeted that there would be an official statement, but as of yet it hasn't been made.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

According to the Telegraph, Bennington had been married twice, and is survived by his six children. They also report that Bennington, who'd struggled for years with alcohol and drugs, had said in the past that he'd considered killing himself after being abused as a child.

Bennington's friends and fans shared their love for him on Twitter, and sent their condolences to his family. Some of them also shared messages to anyone suicidal to reach out for help, which is important, so we're going to add here that if you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Vicky Cornell (wife of late singer Chris Cornell)

Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more.....I love you T — Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) July 20, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel

Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017

Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

Gracious, kind & humble. A rare combination in Rock & Roll. Deeply saddened... pic.twitter.com/cVtNEzrjHD — Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich) July 20, 2017

Katy Perry

Rest In Peace...my heart goes out to all the family left behind. If you're suffering as well don't be ashamed to talk to someone about it. https://t.co/26tLlmnA0z — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 21, 2017

Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe )

I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) July 20, 2017

Justin Timberlake

RIP to Chester Bennington and my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and the Linkin Park family. Truly unique, humble frontman. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 21, 2017

Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit)

Gonna miss you A post shared by Fred Durst (@freddurst) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

Joss Whedon

"A Thousand Suns" got me through a horribly dark time. I'm indebted. Thank you and RIP Chester Bennington, wish you were here — Joss Whedon (@joss) July 20, 2017

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017

Billy Idol

Shocked about the news of Chester Bennington’s death. I have played shows with him recently..I will miss him & his great talent very much. — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) July 20, 2017

Chance the Rapper

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

Paul Stanley (KISS)

RIP CHESTER BENNINGTON. We can never know someone's pain. Prayers to his family in this tragedy. If you need help REACH OUT. @RollingStone pic.twitter.com/DmtWrHNgeY — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 20, 2017

The Chainsmokers

RIP The legend Chester. You were were and will continue to be a huge inspiration to us. — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) July 20, 2017

Ryan Adams

R.I.P Chester Bennington

My thoughts are with his family & friends today

He & @linkinpark are the kindest folks you could ever hoped to meet pic.twitter.com/abS1e4t3Oi — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) July 20, 2017

Rihanna

😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

System of a Down

So shocked and saddened by the news of Chester Bennington's passing. I remember the first time I… https://t.co/gReNMJV1Sm — System of a Down (@systemofadown) July 20, 2017

Jimmy Eat World

We're extremely saddened by the loss of Chester Bennington. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Such is a huge loss for so many. — Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) July 20, 2017

If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to someone to get help. You're not alone. https://t.co/6n53BBgQmI — Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) July 20, 2017

Timbaland

Rob Thomas (Matchbox Twenty)

song of the day: NUMB - LINKIN PARK pic.twitter.com/7itrfa0Sz6 — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) July 20, 2017

Our condolences go out to Chester Bennington's family and friends.

