On Thursday, reports surfaced about the death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington at the age of 41. It was later revealed by TMZ that it was suicide by hanging, just like his good friend Chris Cornell, the late singer of Soundgarden. Cornell would have turned 53 on Thursday.
According to TMZ, Bennington left no suicide note (neither did Cornell), but in May he wrote an open letter to Cornell on Twitter that read, in part, "I can't imagine a world without you in it."
Bennington's Linkin Park bandmate, Mike Shinoda, tweeted that there would be an official statement, but as of yet it hasn't been made.
According to the Telegraph, Bennington had been married twice, and is survived by his six children. They also report that Bennington, who'd struggled for years with alcohol and drugs, had said in the past that he'd considered killing himself after being abused as a child.
Bennington's friends and fans shared their love for him on Twitter, and sent their condolences to his family. Some of them also shared messages to anyone suicidal to reach out for help, which is important, so we're going to add here that if you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Our condolences go out to Chester Bennington's family and friends.