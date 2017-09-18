Advertising

Talinda Bennington, the wife of the late Chester Bennington, shared a video Saturday of the Linkin Park singer just 36 hours before he committed suicide. Immediately prior to posting the video, Bennington tweeted that it was the most "most personal tweet" she had ever sent, but she was showing it to the world so that people could see that "depression doesn't have a face or a mood."

My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I'm showing this so that you know that depression doesn't have a face or a mood. — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017

The video shows Chester Bennington eating jelly beans (I'm thinking this kind) with a few of his kids (he had six), seemingly very happy (albeit grossed out by the flavor of candy he got). Along with the video, Bennington tweeted of her husband, "This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hours b4 his death."

This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #fuckdepression #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/VW44eOER4k — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017

Her point is that even friends and family may not be aware of the depths of their loved one's depression and despair. Watching this video, there's no way anyone would suspect that less than two days later, this man would have taken his own life.

Bennington had been open about his struggles with depression, most recently in a radio interview from February. He and host JoJo Wright were talking about the lyrics for Linkin Park's song "Heavy." Bennington explained,

I know that for me, when I’m inside myself, when I’m in my own head, it gets… This place right here [points to his head], this skull between my ears, that is a bad neighborhood, and I should not be in there alone. I can’t be in there by myself. It’s insane! It’s crazy in here. This is a bad place for me to be by myself. And so when I’m in that, my whole life gets thrown off. If I’m in there, I don’t say nice things to myself. There’s another Chester in there that wants to take me down… I find that, it could be… whether it’s substances or whether it’s behavior or whether it’s depressive stuff, or whatever it is, if I’m not actively doing… getting out of myself and being with other people, like being a dad, being a husband, being a bandmate, being a friend, helping someone out… If I’m out of myself, I’m great. If I’m inside all the time, I’m horrible — I’m a mess. And so for me, it’s kind of like that was kind of where the "I don’t like my mind right now / Stacking up problems that are so unnecessary…" That was where that came from for me.

Depression is an evil beast.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, please know that there is help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides "free and confidential emotional support" 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

