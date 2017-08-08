Advertising

If you were alive in 2009, you probably remember when Chris Brown was arrested for domestically abusing Rihanna, who he was dating at the time. Rihanna's fans are understandably not over the horrific assault and they just proved that they'll still stick up for her if Brown ever chooses to inject himself in her life again. And, surprise, he did just that.

On Monday, Rihanna posted a slew of gorgeous photos to Instagram. In the shots, she is showing off her magical new blue hair, a bedazzled bikini, a crown, and endless peacock feathers. She put the look together for the 2017 Crop Over Festival in Barbados. Slay.

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Fans quickly noticed that none other than Chris Brown decided to take a stroll across the line and leave a comment on the photo. The comment? The eyes emoji: 👀.

chris brown needs to cease and desist pic.twitter.com/uObkp61HaZ — hot tamale (@blckvans) August 8, 2017

Chris brown just leave her alone my guy pic.twitter.com/PiKvvzAVYf — Young Durant (@A_Geechi) August 8, 2017

As explained by Emojipedia, the eyes emoji is, "Sometimes used to indicate 'pervy eyes' to indicate approval of an attractive photo posted online; or 'shifty eyes' to convey a deceitful act." Neither of those meanings seems like something a dude should be commenting on the Instagram of a woman he once assaulted.

Commenting on your ex's Instagram photos is generally not cool, but Chris Brown's version of that is 1,000 times worse. GET OUT OF HERE, CHRIS.

Bad Gal RiRi's photo is now flooded with comments calling Brown out for his sketchy comment and telling him to "leave."

There are also a few not-so-nice comments on the photo, suggesting that Brown has the right to contact Rihanna. Not to mention, Brown's latest Instagram post, which is a #TBT of a few children, is also flooded with comments in response to "👀." Chris Brown fans, stand down. You are not going to win this one.

