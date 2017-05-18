Advertising

Update 3:10pm

According to NPR, the Wayne County Medical Examiner has ruled Chris Cornell's death a suicide by hanging. A full autopsy has yet to be completed.

Update 9:52am

Chris Cornell's death is being investigated as a suicide, although police are still saying that it is too early to make a definitive conclusion, according to Variety.

Here is what the Detriot Police told Variety:

At 12 a.m. [local time], we received a 911 call from the MGM Grand Casino Hotel. It appears as though a family friend was checking up on Cornell at his wife’s request. He went to hotel and discovered him unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Police made the location with EMS, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertising

Another representative told Variety that Cornell was found with a "band" around his neck, though they have not officially determined that the cause of death was strangulation.

We will update with more information when readily available.

Chris Cornell, front man of Soundgarden and Audioslave, has passed away on Wednesday evening at only 52-years-old, Rolling Stone reports. Although Cornell's cause of death is currently undetermined, the New York Times quoted his representative Brian Bumbery calling his death "sudden and unexpected."

Advertising

Hours before Cornell's death, Soundgarden played a show in Detroit, Michigan. The band was due to perform in Ohio on Friday.

Although Cornell's death was only announced a few hours ago, celebrities have already started to give the "architect of grunge" digital tributes over social media.

The Roots musician Questlove:

AudiHole Son. Damn Chris. Rest In Power. A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on May 18, 2017 at 3:16am PDT

Musician Annie Clark, AKA St. Vincent:

Chris Cornell. Damn. Was legit just playing "Outshined" yesterday. Such a loss. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) May 18, 2017

Advertising

American rock duo Best Coast:

RIP. So young. So sad 😞 pic.twitter.com/61JjmdVFDC — Best Coast (@BestCoast) May 18, 2017

Bush singer Gavin Rossdale:

I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden

TOTAL SHOCK.GREAT MAN.GREAT BAND.GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX — GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) May 18, 2017

Legend Elton John:

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

Director Ava DuVernay:

Chris Cornell's lyrics + voice have loomed large for me since '94. "Fell on Black Days" now playing in tribute. Damn. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/lVSDCJXX9O — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 18, 2017

Advertising

Singer/songwriter and folk icon, Cat Stevens:

Sad to hear my friend @chriscornell passed away. A searcher of higher truth has entered the eternal hereafter. Prayers & Love to his family pic.twitter.com/FQDDavq7vc — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) May 18, 2017

Led Zeppelin founder Jimmy Page:

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

Producer/legendary guitarist Nile Rodgers:

A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great artist Love to Vicki and fam @nilerodgers pic.twitter.com/FhG0fhT0q1 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 18, 2017

Former WWF champion, Iron Sheik:

RIP MY BROTHER CHRIS CORNELL. YOU MAKE THE INTELLIGENT MUSIC FROM THE GARDEN OF THE SOUND. FOREVER I MISS YOU pic.twitter.com/FyoTVgUIdK — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 18, 2017

Advertising

YouTuber Melina Sophie:

R.I.P. Chris Cornell :( — Melina Sophie (@MelinaSophie) May 18, 2017

Punk rocker Billy Idol:

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017

Musician turned TV host, Dave Navarro:

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

Against Me! front woman Laura Jane Grace:

It's okay if you don't believe me but I was writing about Chris Cornell in my journal this morning and my guitar strummed a chord on its own — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) May 18, 2017

Advertising

Actor Val Kilmer:

Dear Chris Cornell used to come to my parties n Hollywood n play quietly in th corner until all th woman were literally at his feet listenin — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) May 18, 2017

Comedian turned podcast host turned actor Marc Maron:

RIP Chris Cornell. Dark day. — marc maron (@marcmaron) May 18, 2017

Actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik:

Chris Cornell. Loss. A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on May 18, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Actress Kat Dennings:

Nooooo. Rest In Peace A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on May 18, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Advertising

The 'Black Hole Sun' singer is survived by his wife, two daughters, and his son.

This story is currently developing.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.