On Thursday morning, it was announced that Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had passed away at the age of 52. Since then, we've seen photos from his last performance, and now a clip has surfaced of Cornell covering Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" at the SiriusXM Studios back in 2015. This guy could truly sing anything.

The world has lost another great talent. Rest in peace.

