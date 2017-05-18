Advertising

Hours before Chris Cornell's unexpected death on Wednesday evening, Soundgarden unknowingly gave their final concert at the Fox Theater Detroit, Michigan.

On Thursday morning, these videos of Soundgarden's last concert were uploaded to a YouTube account called "Uncle Sam - Alive in Detroit." The account seems to be devoted to uploading footage from concerts.

The band played their 1994 hit 'Spoonman.'

They rocked the hell out of 'Outshined.'

Cornell showed off his insane vocals by singing 'Rusty Cage.'

And, of course, played Soundgarden's most popular song, 'Black Hole Sun.'

Other clips from last night's concert can be found here.

According to CNN Entertainment, Cornell concluded the concert with a cover of Led Zeppelin's "In My Time of Dying." It would be the last song Cornell ever sang.

In my time of dying, I want nobody to mourn

All I want for you to do is take my body home

Well, well, well, so I can die easy

Led Zeppelin's founder Jimmy Page tweeted his condolences following the news of Cornell's death.

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell was only 52 at the time of his death, and leaves behind his wife and three children. According to Variety, his death is currently being investigated as a suicide.

