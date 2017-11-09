The Country Music Awards shocked everyone with a funny Trump-mocking monologue.

While it's hardly a surprise to see celebrities making fun of Donald Trump on TV, the Country Music Awards shocked everyone by mocking Dear Leader on a show his base might actually see.

In an evening celebrating heartland tunes about breakups and cars and Jesus and whiskey, hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley slipped in some irresistible "Maybe next time he'll think before he tweets" jokes.

The pair joked about the Country Music Association's scandal last week in which they reporters that they'd be kicked out if they asked singers about guns. Co-host Paisley stood up against the censorship, and the CMA apologized.

I'm sure the CMA will do the right thing and rescind these ridiculous and unfair press guidelines. In 3...2....1..... — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 3, 2017

Bravo CMA awards for doing the right thing & apologizing for this mistake. All are welcome, let's have a great show. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 3, 2017

The hosts kicked off their monologue referencing the tiff.

Here's the transcript, via The Washington Post: