Advertising

You probably wouldn't think an orchestra cover of one of electronic music duo Daft Punk's songs would go very well, but this video proves otherwise. A 15-peice orchestra in Germany that goes by the name of Rundfunk-Tanzorchester (Radio Dance Orchestra) Ehernfeld recently covered Daft Punk's "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" on the German late night talk show, Neo Magazine Royale. It's surprisingly on-point.

Check it out:

Advertising

Awesome, right? To be fair, it's entirely possible that two of those guys are the actual Daft Punk.

They're always wearing helmets! How would we know?!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.