Drake put together a Degrassi reunion for his new music video and fans are emotional.

It has been nearly 10 years since Jimmy Brooks a.k.a. Aubrey Graham a.k.a Drake roamed the halls of the Degrassi Community School, but his new music video for the song "I'm Upset" proves that the rapper never forgot his roots.

On Wednesday, Degrassi alum Drake—who starred on the hit Canadian series from 2001 to 2009— dropped the new music video that depicts a fictional 11-year-reunion for the Degrassi class of 2007. If you were a fan of the show, you know that these characters have dealt with a lot during their high school years, but now we finally get to see the Degrassi crew cut loose as adults.

See how many of your favorite Degrassi stars you can spot in the video:

According to People, the video features Shane Kippel (Spinner), Stacey Farber (Ellie) Adamo Rugguiero (Marco), Lauren Collins (Paige), Jake Epstein (Craig), Christina Schmidt (Terri), Andrea Lewis (Hazel), Melissa McIntyre (Ashley), Linlyn Lue (Ms. Kwan), Stefan Brogren (Mr. Simpson), Jake Goldsbie (Toby), Marc Donato (Derek), Dalmar Abuzeid (Danny), AJ Saudin (Connor), Miriam MacDonald (Emma), Cassie Steele (Manny), Nina Dobrev (Mia), Sarah Barrable-Tishauer (Liberty), and Paula Brancati (Jane).