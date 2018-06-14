Drake put together a Degrassi reunion for his new music video and fans are emotional.

It has been nearly 10 years since Jimmy Brooks a.k.a. Aubrey Graham a.k.a Drake roamed the halls of the Degrassi Community School, but his new music video for the song "I'm Upset" proves that the rapper never forgot his roots.
On Wednesday, Degrassi alum Drake—who starred on the hit Canadian series from 2001 to 2009— dropped the new music video that depicts a fictional 11-year-reunion for the Degrassi class of 2007. If you were a fan of the show, you know that these characters have dealt with a lot during their high school years, but now we finally get to see the Degrassi crew cut loose as adults.
See how many of your favorite Degrassi stars you can spot in the video:
According to People, the video features Shane Kippel (Spinner), Stacey Farber (Ellie) Adamo Rugguiero (Marco), Lauren Collins (Paige), Jake Epstein (Craig), Christina Schmidt (Terri), Andrea Lewis (Hazel), Melissa McIntyre (Ashley), Linlyn Lue (Ms. Kwan), Stefan Brogren (Mr. Simpson), Jake Goldsbie (Toby), Marc Donato (Derek), Dalmar Abuzeid (Danny), AJ Saudin (Connor), Miriam MacDonald (Emma), Cassie Steele (Manny), Nina Dobrev (Mia), Sarah Barrable-Tishauer (Liberty), and Paula Brancati (Jane).
BUT WHERE THE HELL IS JT?
Whoops, bet he regrets that now!
But the highlight of the whole video has to be Drake's crew chasing down Ephraim Ellis, who played Rick. In case you forgot, that's the guy that shot Drake's character and left him in a wheelchair for most of the series.
Oh, and the return of Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith) selling drugs to Mr. Simpson, of course.
And don't even pretend like you didn't tear up when the Degrassi theme song started playing at the end!
Twitter was obsessed with seeing their Degrassi favorites all grown up.
Of course, many also pointed out that Drake is probably just using this music video to distract from his nasty feud with Pusha T...
But guess what? It absolutely worked.
Hey, "whatever it takes!"