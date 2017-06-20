Advertising

Simon Cowell's new boy band 'Pretty Much' is said to be the next 'One Direction'. If this is true, Edwin Honoret is about to skyrocket to fame. Although 'Pretty Much' has not released any new music yet, the five boys in the band have been seen hanging out at Simon's place in Beverly Hills, and their Instagram account is filled with rehearsal pictures.

The only glimpse we get into the life of Edwin Honoret is through social media, but there's actually a lot we don't know about the singer and dancer.

He Was Born in The Bronx

Boogie down Bronx 🔥 A post shared by Edwin Honoret (@edwinhonoret) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:00pm PST

Edwin Joel Honoret was born in the Bronx, New York City. He grew up as the middle child of four kids. He has one older sister and two younger siblings. Edwin was born on February 12, 1999, which makes him 18 years old.

Most of the members in 'Pretty Much' are in their late teen years, so Edwin fits in perfectly. Simon Cowell placed Edwin in the five-piece boy band in 2016, along with Brandon Arreaga, Zion Kuwonu, Austin Porter, and Nick Mara.

He Was a YouTube Star

Cover of "Sneakin" and "Black Beatles" 🔥🔥 🎶🎵(tag a friend) A post shared by Edwin Honoret (@edwinhonoret) on Jan 4, 2017 at 11:15am PST

Edwin Honoret is a YouTube content creator. He first registered for his YouTube Channel back in December of 2009 with the username ghtuts. His videos have all recently been made private for unknown reasons, but he began posting his covers in the middle of 2013.

Edwin is also partnered with AwesomenessTV and has also broadcast live on YouNow under the name Edwin_Honoret. In Edwin's YouTube description, he writes, "My name is Edwin Joel and I make videos giving advice to people Every SUNDAY! I love to make people smile ohhh and I Love to sing! I make covers for you guys so make sure you check those out! Make sure you guys follow me on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat so that you can keep up with me and share this channel to the world! Thank you guys! AWESOMENESSTV PARTNER!"

Edwin Knows How to Cook

Dont ask why just know... ya boy made some fire breakfast 🔥🍳 A post shared by Edwin Honoret (@edwinhonoret) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

Most people don't know how to make a good healthy meal, especially teenage boys. However, it appears that Edwin might have some cooking skills that we didn't know about.

In an Instagram post from April 27, Edwin is seen standing on the kitchen counter next to the microwave. He appears to be holding a bag of bagels, with some other food items in a bowl by his feet. He captioned the photo, "Don't ask why just know... ya boy made some fire breakfast 🔥🍳"

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, which is what many of the comments were saying, and with the rehearsing and dancing that these boys do, it's no doubt they need to be fueled for the day. I guess we will just have to take Edwin's word for it and assume he does have cooking skills.

He Has a Tattoo of Home

@prettymuch got some NEW INK 💉💉 ill always be a New York City boy till I die!! This is for home and everyone who's there supporting me and my brothers 🏙 #nyc #2train A post shared by Edwin Honoret (@edwinhonoret) on Feb 27, 2017 at 10:04pm PST

Moving away from home is never easy, but moving all the way across the country is even harder. Edwin is from the Bronx, New York City, but he is currently living in Los Angeles with his other 'Pretty Much' band members. They have been rehearsing and training for the past year.

The distance is clearly not easy for Edwin. He most likely misses his family and the city he grew up in. In honor of them and the place he calls home, he got a tattoo. It's a beautifully detailed tattoo of New York City, including the skyline and the subway system.

He captioned the photo, "@prettymuch got some NEW INK 💉💉 ill always be a New York City boy till I die!! This is for home and everyone who's there supporting me and my brothers 🏙 #nyc#2train"

He's a Photographer

@prettymuch just chillin 😎 A post shared by Edwin Honoret (@edwinhonoret) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:34am PST

There are tons of photos all over the 'Pretty Much' Instagram account as well as Edwin's personal one. It's clear that these boys know how to model for the camera and strike a pose. Most of them look like goofy snapshots that were taken while the band was messing around.

However, Edwin appears to have a passion for Polaroid cameras. He has shared several of the printed pictures on his social media account and it really looks like he has a passion for capturing the moment. The great thing about a Polaroid is that there's only one of them. It's the perfect snapshot of the moment.

Edwin shared a Polaroid of his favorite outfit, as well as another snapshot of himself with the caption, "Polaroids will always be so cool."

Polaroids will always be so cool 📸 A post shared by Edwin Honoret (@edwinhonoret) on Jan 13, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

